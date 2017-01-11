Hey Detroit: We Gotta Quit Whining About These 9 Things

1. The weather

Listen, you know exactly what you signed up for by living in Michigan. It’s cold all winter, hot all summer, spring and fall are basically the same, and your energy bill is probably going to suck regardless. The best way to adapt, if you haven’t done so already, is to plan ahead. Get heavier gear for the winter. Make sure you’re not driving on bald tires during the rainy seasons.

2. Boredom

“Oh, there’s nothing to do in Detroit!” cries the lonely transplant who’s been to the DIA once and never another museum, ever. As a town built on community, we have long traditions of socializing in our own households, so we’re pretty indoorsy anyway. Still, we’re going into concert and festival season, and guess what: it’s totally fine to go do something outside your comfort zone. Whether it’s a trip to the Arab American National Museum or the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History; hanging out at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival, the African World Festival, the summer season at Chene Park or the Detroit Jazz Festival; or even trekking it up to the DTE Energy Music Theatre or Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, there’s no shortage of weekend activities. During the week, look out for pop-up dinners in bars, DJs spinning classic vinyl, free concerts by up-and-coming bands, and karaoke nights.