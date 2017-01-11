Detroit's Creepiest Craigslist Roommate Ads

Honestly, this isn't even creepy

This dude knows what he wants and puts it right out there. Any extra-aggressive domme looking for free rent seems like she'd have it made right here. Wouldn't it be exhausting maintaining that master-slave dynamic 24/7? Like, what happens when you wake up and all you want to do is drink your coffee and get caught up on the latest in the presidential campaign circus, or you just feel like vegging out on the couch and binging on the first season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt again before the new season drops? Surely even dommes have normal, boring people lives once they peel off that patent leather. A living situation like this would inevitably end up disappointing the poor "slaveboy" whose domination fantasies can't possibly be satisfied around the clock. Then again, I suppose she could always just tie him up in a closet and leave him there when she wants to get around to her grown-up stuff.