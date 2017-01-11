These Are the Coolest Jobs in Detroit

Peter Markus, senior writer at InsideOut Literary Arts Project

What he does: "I help students to see that poetry is accessible to everybody. I do my best to take writing out of the cage that it is too often living inside. So yeah, what I do or what I hope I do is I offer children the opportunity to look at the world and to see the world and to speak about the world in a way that is filled not with limits but with possibilities. One of my favorite things in the world is when I run into one of my former students and kids I once towered over now look me in the eye and ask me if I’ve still got my magic pencil [that I teach with]. That’s when I reach into my pocket and pull that pencil out, this twig that I’ve carried around with me since the third grade, and then I hit them back with the same question. Do you still have your magic pencil? Most of them look away at that moment, but before they do I see a glint of light in their eyes, that memory of taking up into their own hands a pencil that is more than just a pencil and through it they can see and say anything that they want."