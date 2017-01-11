15 Things You'll Really Miss When You Leave Detroit

Long, lazy afternoons at Belle Isle

This aptly named gem of a park is situated in the international waters between Detroit and Canada, and is the perfect place to go if you have no plans in mind other than enjoying the day. Sitting in the relative silence of the island’s forests and beach are relaxing enough, let alone taking the time to explore by foot or bike. The water is great for swimming in the summer and surprisingly clean for an industrial city. The state’s 2015 takeover of the island only ensures a safer and more sanitary experience on this island that is a sanctuary for Detroiters from all walks of time.

Its affordability

We don’t have words at the moment for those fancy-pants loft projects going up around town, but rest assured, there’s still a cheap-ass Detroit out there for grabs. Not only is real estate affordable in the entire region, but you can get a lot for not very much. Besides the housing prices -- which when you move to another city, everyone will want to know about the internationally hyped $100 dilapidated houses -- the general cost of living is not nearly as high as in many other cities of its caliber. There are always free festivals going on and there’s no shortage of restaurants that cater to those on a budget. It’s a great place to base yourself if you don’t want to spend all of your earnings on rent and other necessities.