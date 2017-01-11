9 Detroit Neighborhoods We Aren't Talking Enough About

Berg-Lahser

Good for: The mid-century enthusiast

Who doesn't love a good midcentury pad? If you head over to Beaverland St between Frisbee St and Seven Mile Rd, you’ll find no shortage of them. There’s a mix of homes here: ranches, bungalows, split-level, all tucked away from busier thoroughfares like Eight Mile, Seven Mile, Lahser Rd, Telegraph, and Grand River Ave. (Really, if you’re looking for a small place, Parkland, Berg-Lahser, and other neighborhoods along the Detroit-Redford border are worth a try.)



Highland Park

Good for: Those with really, really high M-1 (excuse us, 'QLINE') hopes

Yes, that Highland Park. And before you go typing that dismissive comment, Mr. I’ve Lived in Detroit For 50 Years And Still Call it the Cass Corridor, I’m fully aware Highland Park is a separate city and not a Detroit neighborhood. Here’s the thing about HP, though: before Galapagos said it was moving here, insiders have always known that its historic neighborhoods -- specifically, the state-named streets near MacGregor Library, and Pilgrim, Puritan, Moss, and Eason streets (architect Leonard Willeke, who designed several Ford properties not named Albert Kahn, had a home here that’s still occupied) -- can’t be beat. Let’s hope the activity in Palmer Park and the North End moves toward the center.