Spend the End of Your Summer at Detroit's Nearby Underrated Beaches

Pickney

Spanning Washtenaw County and Livingston county, this 11,000-acre park has more than a few lakes to choose from on its preserve. For a secluded spot, visit Pickerel Lake. It was once considered an unofficial nude beach, though skinny dipping these days should be done at your own risk. Still, with no motors allowed on the lake and a sandy bottom in a natural setting free of buildings, this isolated spot could be your own personal Walden. If you want to take your boat out for a spin and skip the swimming, head out to Crooked Lake, a swimming-free zone.

Irish Hills

Brooklyn

The Irish Hills is a quaint getaway divided between Jackson County and Lenawee County. Nicknamed for the Irish immigrants who settled there, the area incorporates several towns including Brooklyn, Napoleon, and Onsted. With more than 50 lakes within a 15 mile radius, this is a prime swimming and boating destination. Check out the serene waters of Wampler’s Lake in Hayes State Park or head to Jackson to visit Vineyard Lake. If swimming and fishing aren’t your thing, there are bike lanes and camping grounds in the area so you can enjoy the lush scenery of the hills.