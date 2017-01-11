An Insider's Cheat Sheet to This Year's Hamtramck Music Festival

Oh, Hamtramck, you bastion of dive bars, hopelessly broke artists, and legendary rock shows. How we love thee. Especially when we get to experience all that spirit in one big weekend mashup known as The Hamtramck Music Festival. Starting with a raging kickoff party on March 3rd, more than 200 bands at some two dozen bars, restaurants, and clubs party all weekend. The organizers have thoughtfully arranged for shuttle buses to loop around town and have food trucks lined up to provide much-needed sustenance to balance out all the booze going in your tummy during this long weekend.

There's an overwhelming number of things to do and people to see, so we're giving you the lowdown on key bands, venues, and food to keep on your itinerary throughout the four-day long bash.