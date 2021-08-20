How To Go To Sporting Events Again, According to Experts
There's nothing like seeing a live ball game.
After an initial total shutdown in spring 2020, several American sports leagues picked back up later in the year, most of them going about it as cautiously as possible, with either limited attendance or no fan attendance whatsoever. Thankfully, as the world’s understanding of the virus developed and vaccination became more widespread in the spring and summer, sports venues around the country were able to open back up to spectators slowly, allowing more and more fans to come see games in-person. (We went from drastically limited capacity events like the Super Bowl at the top of the year to roaring, packed-out events like the NBA playoffs this summer.)
With that said, you probably shouldn’t haphazardly jump right back into attending sporting events if you don’t know what to expect. As with anything in our current Covid-conscious world, there's a slew of things to be aware of before going to see your favorite team or athlete in person again. To help give you an overview, we asked public health expert Dr. Melissa K. Jones, Ph.D., along with sports industry insiders, to chime in on what we all should know. So go ahead and get your game face ready.
Do your due diligence on the rules
Before you even purchase a ticket to that hyped NFL rivalry game, NBA season opener, or that must-watch MLB series-deciding matchup, make sure you familiarize yourself with the venue’s specific guidelines and protocols. Just as you would visit a venue's website for info like the size of bags (or purses, clutches, and wallets) that you’re allowed to bring in and when doors will open, get in the habit of checking it for FAQs about pandemic-era sporting events. Look for their list of health and safety regulations and any Covid testing or vaccine requirements. Stadium apps, too, should provide up-to-date information regarding Covid precautions and rules.
Know the risks associated with indoor vs. outdoor venues
Most major sports venues, whether indoor or outdoor, have been implementing new health and safety protocols. You can likely expect enhanced cleaning and sanitization, additional hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations, and advanced air filtration systems in indoor venues. But just as we've all experienced with the restrictions on indoor vs. outdoor dining (or indoor vs. outdoor anything in the age of Covid), outdoor stadiums and arenas are inherently safer than their indoor counterparts.
“Outdoors is always going to be better, because you have things like air movement and even sunshine and ultraviolet light,” says Jones, who is an assistant professor in the University of Florida’s department of microbiology and cell science. “Things like that are just going to hamper the transmission and the movement of the virus, whereas you don't have those things in an indoor stadium,” she says, adding that she highly recommends being fully vaccinated if you plan on attending an indoor sporting event. (Of course, being fully vaccinated is a good idea to safeguard yourself and others from Covid, regardless of what kind of sporting events you've been eyeing.)
Justin Papadakis, the COO and chief real estate officer of the United Soccer League, also attests that outdoor stadiums are leaning into that advantage. “Stadiums are being designed now to have more open-air space,” Papadakis says. “We're creating a lot more open space where people can mingle around the bar. That's also crossing over into the premium sections, where you go from small six-or-eight person suites and little boxes to more open suites.”
Still, Jones stresses the importance of protecting yourself, regardless of whether you’re watching a game indoors or outdoors, with the pillars of a safer sporting event experience that boil down to “vaccination, masking, social distancing, and bringing hand sanitizer.” So if you’re willing to sacrifice a great view for a significantly less crowded area, buying some nosebleed seats might be a fantastic call.
Prepare yourself for a contactless experience
One of the best ways to reduce the amount of contact between guests and staff members is to limit cash flow. As a result, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and FTX Arena in Miami, as well as most other major sports arenas have transitioned into fully cashless venues. Still, if you do forget that the world of sports has largely left cash in the past, many venues — including Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves — have cash exchange locations or reverse ATMs at their events.
“We have cash-to-card machines located around the ballpark,” explains Hannah Basinger, the vice president of guest operations and strategy for the Atlanta Braves. “A guest looking to convert cash to a card simply inserts the cash into the machine and will then get a loaded Mastercard in the same amount. This card can now be used at the ballpark or anywhere a credit card is accepted, and it does not expire.”
The contactless experience goes beyond using mobile payments to order food, beverages, and merchandise, though. Venues like Yankee Stadium in New York and TD Garden in Boston explicitly state on their websites that presenting mobile tickets is the only way to be granted entry, so to be safe, learn how to use your local sports venue’s app before heading out and make sure anyone you're attending the game with is all set up, too.
Know that you may have to prove vaccination or take a COVID-19 test
Depending on what state you live in and your local sports venues’ discretion, you may have to be fully vaccinated — or at least receive a negative Covid test — in order to be allowed entry to a sports arena. For example, Madison Square Garden states that “guests are required to provide proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend an event” there. (That means submitting negative results from either an antigen Covid-19 test taken within six hours of the event start time or a PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day of the event.) Other venues that have adopted similar approaches include Staples Center in Los Angeles and Chase Center in San Francisco.
That being said, plenty of sports venues around the country — like Minute Maid Park in Houston, Amway Center in Orlando, and Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh — are currently welcoming vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. There are also sports venues that offer sections that are exclusive to fully vaccinated fans, such as Footprint Center in Phoenix and Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
Get excited for a thrilling experience
Just because venues and fans are taking precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible doesn’t mean that all the special, once-in-a-lifetime experiences have been stripped away from sporting events.
“The most important thing for us has been delivering the ultimate fan experience at live events while still prioritizing the safety of our guests,” says Brian Ruede, the president and COO of QuintEvents, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based company that is still planning exclusive perks and VIP packages such as meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes tours, and photo opportunities to fans on game day. “We’ve worked with local officials at venues around the world to understand the guidelines necessary for each event to be safe while not scaling back our offering. We understand that the live events environment changed quickly, and it was paramount for us to be able to shift just as fast.”
Above all, remember that you’re going to an in-person sports game for the first time in well over a year. That alone is exciting! As long as you protect yourself as much as possible and adhere to your respective venue’s health and safety protocols, you should savor the experience of being surrounded by a community of fellow sports fans. Here's to hoping those cardboard cutouts are no more and we can all safely and happily cheer on our home teams soon.