How To Go To Sporting Events Again, According to Experts

Know the risks associated with indoor vs. outdoor venues

Most major sports venues, whether indoor or outdoor, have been implementing new health and safety protocols. You can likely expect enhanced cleaning and sanitization, additional hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations, and advanced air filtration systems in indoor venues. But just as we've all experienced with the restrictions on indoor vs. outdoor dining (or indoor vs. outdoor anything in the age of Covid), outdoor stadiums and arenas are inherently safer than their indoor counterparts.

“Outdoors is always going to be better, because you have things like air movement and even sunshine and ultraviolet light,” says Jones, who is an assistant professor in the University of Florida’s department of microbiology and cell science. “Things like that are just going to hamper the transmission and the movement of the virus, whereas you don't have those things in an indoor stadium,” she says, adding that she highly recommends being fully vaccinated if you plan on attending an indoor sporting event. (Of course, being fully vaccinated is a good idea to safeguard yourself and others from Covid, regardless of what kind of sporting events you've been eyeing.)

Justin Papadakis, the COO and chief real estate officer of the United Soccer League, also attests that outdoor stadiums are leaning into that advantage. “Stadiums are being designed now to have more open-air space,” Papadakis says. “We're creating a lot more open space where people can mingle around the bar. That's also crossing over into the premium sections, where you go from small six-or-eight person suites and little boxes to more open suites.”

Still, Jones stresses the importance of protecting yourself, regardless of whether you’re watching a game indoors or outdoors, with the pillars of a safer sporting event experience that boil down to “vaccination, masking, social distancing, and bringing hand sanitizer.” So if you’re willing to sacrifice a great view for a significantly less crowded area, buying some nosebleed seats might be a fantastic call.