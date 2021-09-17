How to Get Back on Public Transportation, According to Experts

Plan out your trip beforehand, because things have changed

The transit system you knew before the pandemic may now look nothing like it used to. Decreased ridership, change in work patterns, and a number of other factors have caused cities around the country to alter schedules and services. And if you don’t plan ahead, you may well end up trying to take a train to the airport, only to realize you missed the last caboose.

“As people are getting back into the rhythm of transit, take a look at websites and trip planners, and understand the new fares and new routes,” says Eulois Cleckley, Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works Director and CEO.

In addition to cutting routes, Miami and other cities have also added some services to aid essential workers living near transit routes that were discontinued during the pandemic. So if you see your old bus line isn’t running anymore, contact your local transit district and see what options you may have.

“But that involves calling a government agency!” you might say. “And much as I love hold music, I don’t have 14 hours to sit on the phone!” And you’re not wrong, though reaching out to transit agencies on social media can be surprisingly effective. Most transit websites are up-to-date with route info and automated trip planners, too, which Cleckley recommended using to discover your best options.