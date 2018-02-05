Everything You Must Do on Oahu This Winter

Winter in Hawaii has been surprisingly cool this year, which makes the makes eggnog drinking and the Netflix-ing much more likely. There’s no need to succumb to self-inflicted hibernation because that glorious mid-70 degree weather means you can enjoy outdoor concerts and festivals and play or watch sports without sweating as much as you normally would. So put on that slightly thicker t-shirt and schedule some can’t-miss events. This is what living here is all about.
Recommended Video
Travel
Finally You Can Zip Line Across the Grand Canyon
Monday - Saturday
Jan 29-Feb 10
Watch pro surfers tackle huge waves at this important qualifier
Watch pro surfers tackle huge waves at this important qualifier
Pupukea
Stay tuned, because the event window for the Volcom Pipe Pro extends for a week, till event planners find the best surf conditions three-day contest, where elite surfers tackle the infamous Banzai Pipeline. This event serves as a World Surf League qualifying event for the invitational Billabong Pipe Masters in the fall.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 8-10
Watch international soccer stars face off at the first Pacific Rim Cup
Watch international soccer stars face off at the first Pacific Rim Cup
Halawa
Come by and cheer on players from Japanese, Canadian and United States soccer leagues in the first ever Pacific Rim Cup.Teams include Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Columbus Crew FC, Iwaki FC, and Consadole Sapporo.
Cost: Tickets start at $9
Cost: Tickets start at $9
Friday
Feb 9
Makiki/Kakaako
The legendary, Grammy Award-winning songstress visits the Blaisdell Arena for one night only for a special Valentine’s weekend engagement before stopping in Maui. Hip-hop and reggae artist Eli-Mac will open the show.
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-11
Get to know every strain of Mary Jane at the cannabis expo
Get to know every strain of Mary Jane at the cannabis expo
Makiki/Kakaako
Learn everything you ever wanted to know about marijuana at the Hawaii Cannabis Expo at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Topics include a medical education conference, cannabis career-training classes, growing and extraction classes, seminars, panel discussions, and exhibitors.
Cost: $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door
Cost: $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door
Sunday
Feb 11
Get in the mood for love at this special Valentine's Day concert
Get in the mood for love at this special Valentine's Day concert
Makiki/Kakaako
Celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days early and take your date to "An Evening of Love" at Blaisdell Arena -- where Keith Sweat, Anthony Hamilton, and Fiji will sing R&B sweet nothings in your ears, all night long.
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Monday
Feb 19
Race from the Tower to the Stadium on the Great Aloha Run
Race from the Tower to the Stadium on the Great Aloha Run
Ward-Halawa
Everyone from babies in strollers to hand-cycle competitors to runners in military formation can run in the Great Aloha Run. The course winds through Ala Moana Boulevard through the shaded Nimitz Highway and over Kamehameha Highway until you reach Aloha Stadium.
Cost: Registration starts at $5
Cost: Registration starts at $5
Wednesday
Feb 28
Groove out with Lana Del Rey at the Blaisdell Center
Groove out with Lana Del Rey at the Blaisdell Center
Waikiki
Choose your mood at the singer-songwriter’s outdoor concert. Feeling mellow? Bring a blanket and opt for lawn seating. Feeling like you need to party? Opt for the GA pit, where it’s standing-room only and perfect for dancing. Somewhere in the middle? Luckily, there are options with chairs for the inbetweeners.
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 1-4
Get bent at the yoga-centric Wanderlust Festival Oahu
Get bent at the yoga-centric Wanderlust Festival Oahu
Kahuku
The four-day yoga and music festival returns to Turtle Bay resort with a jam-packed lineup filled with aerial yoga, hooping, meditation, stand-up paddleboarding, hiking, and motivational speakers. Tickets range from solo class tickets to full day passes to the full, four-day experience. Discounted lodging at the resort and camping permits are also available.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Friday - Sunday
Mar 2-4
Embrace your inner anime obsession at the (cheap) Kawaii Kon
Embrace your inner anime obsession at the (cheap) Kawaii Kon
Ala Moana
The Kawaii Kon returns to the Hawaii Convention Center to celebrate Japanese anime and manga, where you’ll find Japanese animation screenings, video gaming rooms, an Artist’s Alley, informational panels, and even a formal ball. Expect attendees to dress up, so join in on the fun with your best cosplay.
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Saturday
Mar 24
Get your sip on at Honolulu On Tap Craft Beer Festival
Get your sip on at Honolulu On Tap Craft Beer Festival
Waikiki
Get ready to drink because Honolulu on Tap -- one of Oahu's best beer celebrations -- is back for its third year on this Saturday event at the Neal Blaisdell Center. There will be more than 130 craft beers ready to get tasted from 65 American breweries. You have your choice between the early pouring session, the later session, or the early-bird VIP session; the general admission ones go for three hours while VIPs can hang for four.
Cost: GA tickets start at $35
Cost: GA tickets start at $35
Sign up here for our daily Honolulu email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Oahu has to offer.