The Best Beaches in Hawaii for Learning How to Surf, According to Pro Surfers

Queens and Canoes

Oahu

"Waikiki has it all," says Aaron Gold, 2016 World Surf League Big Wave award winner, of this beginner-friendly surf break. "Queens and Canoes breaks year-round, and features a very user-friendly setup for everything from the long-lapping waves, to taking a lesson or renting boards." Because of their easy beach access, these spots are easily two of the most popular breaks along the Waikiki shoreline. Be prepared for massive crowds in the water, with a varying degree of skill levels clogging up the line. You definitely won’t be the only beginner paddling through the waves, which may be a blessing and a curse (i.e. you and your lack of surf skills won’t stick out like a sore thumb, but lack of those skills can make it harder to get out of each other’s paths). Be cognizant of others in the water and don’t drop in on someone else’s wave, especially if paddling out without a surf instructor to guide the way.