The Best Free Things to Do in Oahu

Tour a desert garden

If you’re in Hawaii Kai and are looking for pleasant views without climbing the natural StairMaster that is the Koko Crater Railway Trail, you can save your quads from that 1,110-step grueling staircase and opt for a peaceful, two-mile loop around Koko Crater Botanical Garden instead. During the summer and fall especially, the volcanic crater is blossoming with rare and endangered dryland species, a cactus and succulent garden, and native Hawaiian plants and flowers, making the flat terrain the perfect place for a lazy, eye-catching stroll.



View works of art at the Hawaii State Art Museum

Called the “people's museum,” the four-gallery museum is free to the public all year round, displaying a permanent and rotating collection of paintings, sculptures, pottery, and 3-D works. Spend a day staring at walls and absorb the island's diverse culture and history.