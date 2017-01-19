Local Oahu Businesses to Support in 2017

Ala Moana, various locations

Last year, an accidental fire in the OnoPops Kalihi kitchen set back production of the popular local popsicle company as they scrambled to repair and replace equipment. After renovating the facility, the company was met with another setback -- the last sugarcane plantation in Hawaii finished their final harvest, which means the locally made popsicles will have to find an alternate local sugar source to sweeten their pops and beverage syrups. OnoPops began in 2010, inspired by the Mexican paleta and Hawaiian Regional Cuisine, which is a style of cooking that draws from Hawaii’s fusion ethnic influences and sources ingredients from the islands’ bounty. The farm-to-stick company handmakes their popsicles using nearly 100% local ingredients from island farms to create tasty and original flavor combinations, with the few non-local exceptions like Japanese ume and organic almond milk for a few specialty pops. The small, local company has stockpiled three tons of Maui sugarcane, which they expect to get them through May. Find their pops at the new Shirokiya in Ala Moana Center, grocery stores, farmers markets, and select shops throughout Oahu and Kauai.