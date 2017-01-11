All the Best Places to Go Camping in Oahu

Laie

Easily one of the most popular campgrounds on the island, the windward beachside site is well-liked for a reason. The waters are calm enough for swimming, stand-up paddleboarding, and snorkeling for novice water folk, and the campsite entrance is secured from 7pm to 7am to ensure safety. The private grounds offer tent camping as well as plantation hut and suite rentals for those who prefer a wooden roof over their heads. And if you forgot toothpaste or want to upgrade your sleeping bag to an air mattress, the camp store has you covered -- you can find everything from candy to batteries to charcoal and lighter fluid. And if you want to try out being more active on the water, kayak, surfboard, and bodyboard rentals are also available. A food truck is on hand Thursdays through Mondays to relieve you from cooking duties, offering breakfast and lunch options like French toast and fish tacos, which saves time for more important stuff -- like attempting to actually stand up on a stand-up paddleboard before your half- or full-day rental is up.