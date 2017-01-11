The Best Places to Watch the Sunrise and Sunset in Oahu

Lanikai Pillboxes

Kailua

Situated on the east side of Oahu, Lanikai Pillboxes is a quick and fairly easy hike that offers a great vantage point to watch the sunrise. If you want to watch the entire sunrise from atop the pillboxes, strap on a headlamp and arrive with enough time to hike up to the bunkers. It takes approximately 20-30 minutes to reach the first bunker, and only about 10-15 minutes more to get to the second bunker. Either viewing location showcases the famous Kailua twin islands, aka The Mokes, Kailua Bay, and even Chinaman’s Hat in the distance. Don’t forget to turn around and take in the amazing Koolau mountain range in the early morning light. One perk to waking up early is being able to get back into Kailua town earlier than the rest of the crowd, and checking out one of several renowned breakfast joints -- Cinnamon’s, Over Easy, Boots & Kimo’s, or Moke’s Bread and Breakfast -- all great rewards for your early morning efforts.