The Best Spots for Snorkeling in Oahu

Electric Beach

Kapolei

Kahe Point Beach, aka Electric Beach, is named after its proximity to the electric power plant that pipes warm water into the ocean. Luckily for snorkel and scuba enthusiasts, the water from these pipes attracts a plethora of undersea animals. There’s a small parking lot by the beach that sometimes fills up, so cars often park along the roadside near the train tracks. The beach itself isn't one to lay out on -- it's pretty tiny -- but if you’re there just to get in the water, it's perfect. There aren't any lifeguards here, so it's really only a good fit for strong swimmers with lots of experience. Swim along on top of the pipes, and the crystal-clear water makes for fantastic viewing; you'll definitely be able to check out coral and fish, and sometimes spinner dolphins, turtles, and monk seals make an appearance, too. Be careful not to swim directly in the path of the mouth of the pipes, as the current is extremely strong and can send people out into the ocean in a manner of seconds… but if you stick to swimming above and next to the pipes, you'll be fine.