Cure Island Fever With These Cheap Vacations That Every Hawaiian Needs to Know About

Starting price: $457

Trip dates: May 25-30

The bad news when visiting Vancouver in late May is that you won’t find out why Canada is nicknamed the Great White North... or is that the good news? By late May, temperatures warm up to a pleasant average of 50 to 60 degrees, as flower beds bloom all around the city. Bunk like locals in affordable AirBNB apartments, then get to know one of the cleanest and friendliest cities in North America. Check out some beautiful Canadian beaches, including a nude beach, where you can legally strip down to your birthday suit, if you so desire. After you put your layers back on, check out some of the stellar free attractions around town: pack your own Frisbee and play a few rounds of disc or Frisbee golf at Queen Elizabeth Park, tour a 1920s village at Burnaby Village Museum, and test your fear of heights by crossing the 160ft-high, swaying and swinging Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge -- just try not to throw up over the edge.