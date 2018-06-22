Everything You Must to Do in Oahu This Spring

Lifestyle

Spring in Hawaii may not bring with it the same radical temperature shifts you see in New York or Chicago, but that doesn't mean we don't kick into high gear in the months leading up to summer. These months are the ideal time to start considering the beach on a more regular basis; start thinking about outdoor movies and brunch and beer festivals you've got on deck (and that we've laid out below); and start making lists of all the ways you're going to treat yourself as the temperatures climb -- whether that means tasting food from across the Pacific Rim or trying every food truck you possibly can. This is Oahu, and it is glorious. Here's everything you need to do this season.

Friday - Sunday
Mar 9-11

Celebrate every corner of the Pacific at the Honolulu Festival

Celebrate every corner of the Pacific at the Honolulu Festival
Multiple locations
Each year, this three-day extravaganza celebrates the ethnic harmony between Hawaii and the Pacific Rim, with educational activities and cultural showcases with performers from Hawaii, Asia, the Pacific, the mainland US and from across the globe. Join in on the festivities or catch the grand parade down Kalakaua Avenue when the festival closes on Sunday.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Mar 10

Learn the art of handweaving at Second Saturday

Learn the art of handweaving at Second Saturday
Hawaii State Art Museum
Every second Saturday of the month is your chance to go back to art class and create a masterpiece to hang on your mom’s fridge (or your own, because adulting). This month, Hawaii Handweavers Hui stops by from 11am-3pm. Most activities take about 30 minutes, and all materials are provided.
Cost: Free
Wednesday - Thursday
Mar 14-15

Catch legendary alt-rockers Incubus live

Catch legendary alt-rockers Incubus live
The Republik
After touring Asia, South Africa, and Australia, the alternative rock band stops at the Republik in Honolulu before heading to the mainland for their North American tour. Relive the hits and find a new favorite from their latest album, 8, released last year.
Cost: $69.50
Sunday
Mar 18

Go on a run to support the ancient Loko Ea Fishpond

Go on a run to support the ancient Loko Ea Fishpond
Haleiwa Beach Park
Hosted by Malama Loko Ea Foundation, the inaugural Loko Ea Run & Walk offers a scenic 8K course and a 1-mile fun walk for the active among us who want to contribute to a good cause. After you run or walk, join in on the Prince Kuhio Ohana Day Celebration, with live entertainment, food, games, and crafts. All proceeds go to conservation efforts around Loko Ea Fishpond, an Eden of wildlife and a culturally historic source of water for the people of Waialua. According to the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, the fishpond has recently "taken an unprecedented amount of stress" thanks to the modernization and developments surrounding it, so every little bit helps.
Cost: Race fees start at $35; Ohana Day celebration is free to attend
Sunday
Mar 18

Hunt for hidden treasures at the Wiki Wiki One Day Show

Hunt for hidden treasures at the Wiki Wiki One Day Show
Blaisdell Center Hawaii Suites
This huge event is held three times a year at the Blaisdell Center and allows you to shop for any number of Hawaiian and Japanese collectibles. Search through dozens of vendor booths to discover antiques, vintage knick knacks, art, or aloha shirts and add the perfect item to round out your collection or start a whole new obsession.
Cost: Tickets start at $4.50
Friday - Sunday
Mar 23-Apr 15

Laugh your butt off at a classic screwball comedy/musical

Laugh your butt off at a classic screwball comedy/musical
Diamond Head Theatre
A show at Diamond Head, our stately theater more than a century old, seldom disappoints and its new run of the screwball comedy Nice Work If You Can Get It is sure to deliver with a Jazz Age–themed musical filled with songs, dances, and hilarious gags. Set to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, you’ll be glad you paused your latest Netflix binge for a live show.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Saturday
Mar 24

Race rubber duckies in the canal for a good cause

Race rubber duckies in the canal for a good cause
Ala Wai
Adopt a rubber duckie and send it sailing down the Ala Wai Canal, where more than 20,000 duckie friends will sail through the waters to support the United Cerebral Palsy Association. The first 50 ducks to cross the finish line and the last place duck owner receive prizes.
Cost: $5 suggested donation per duck
Saturday
Mar 24

Fill up your mug at a daylong beer fest

Fill up your mug at a daylong beer fest
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Build your alcohol tolerance now because the third annual Honolulu Beer on Tap offers over 130 craft beers to sample. With three drinking sessions, you can opt for the full VIP experience and sip beers with early access from 12-4pm, or join the general admission from 1-4pm or 6-9pm.
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for GA; $55 for VIP
Saturday
Mar 24

Slurp to your heart's content at the first Noodle Festival Hawaii

Slurp to your heart's content at the first Noodle Festival Hawaii
Auahi Street
If the word “noodle” elicits a Pavlovian response, you might need an adult bib for the inaugural Noodle Fest. The lineup includes more than a dozen restaurant booths with noodles from around the world, a spicy noodle challenge, and an udon speed-eating challenge for the carb athletes among us.
Cost: Free admission
Sunday
Mar 25

Make your Sunday extra bubbly at BrunchFest

Make your Sunday extra bubbly at BrunchFest
SALT at Our Kakaako
Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sweet-and-savory bites from six of some the best breakfast places in Honolulu combine for Honolulu Magazine’s BrunchFest, where you can start your Sunday by worshiping the most important meal of the day.
Cost: Tickets start at $50
Wednesday - Thursday
Mar 28-29

Let Queens of the Stone Age melt your face with guitar solos

Let Queens of the Stone Age melt your face with guitar solos
The Republik
Snag your tickets on StubHub or other secondary market channels fast, because their Thursday show is sold out on the traditional channels. A QOTSA show is the perfect opportunity to end your work week the right way: by headbanging and noodling your air guitar as the band plays its best hits live and does stuff like this.
Cost: Tickets start at $49.50
Friday
Mar 30

Bring your appetite to Eat the Street

Bring your appetite to Eat the Street
Kakaako Waterfront Park
You'll want to spend an entire month prepping your stomach for this huge monthly food truck rally, where over 40 food vendors gather to entice your senses with their delicious smells for one epic Friday. It's a great way to support local food truck businesses, and the event itself is also free.
Cost: Free to attend, just expect to pay for food
Friday - Saturday
Mar 30-31

Watch the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra play rock 'n' roll

Watch the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra play rock 'n' roll
Blaisdell Concert Hall
Listen to the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra combine classical music with a full rock band with "The Music of Journey" on Friday and "The Music of Led Zeppelin: A Rock Symphony" on Saturday. Accompanied with vocals by Brody Dolyniuk, don’t miss the chance to hear rock hits like "Don’t Stop Believin’" and "Stairway to Heaven" set to beautiful orchestra instruments.
Cost: Tickets start at $29
Streetlight Cadence
Streetlight Cadence | Streetlight Cadence
Sunday
Apr 8

Go for a long run at Oahu's biggest half marathon

Go for a long run at Oahu's biggest half marathon
Waikiki/Downtown/Diamond Head
Challenge your endurance with the island’s largest half marathon and run 13.1 miles before your friends wake up for brunch. Fresh malasadas and shaved ice wait at the finish line along with a finisher medal and all your happy, well-earned running endorphins.
Cost: Entry fees start at $85
Monday
Mar 12

Catch a movie under the stars for free

Catch a movie under the stars for free
Ward Village
Every second Thursday of the month, Ward Village hosts a free showing of a curated Hawaii International Film Festival selection. Check their website for updates on this month’s movie selection and secure your seats.
Cost: Free, with RSVP
Tuesday - Wednesday
Apr 17-18

See Streetlight Cadence indoors

See Streetlight Cadence indoors
Blue Note Hawaii
The classical music trio who once played for tips on the streets of Waikiki have since turned their fun side job into a full-time career. Now based out of California, the friends will return to Honolulu for several affordably priced performances.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Friday - Saturday
Apr 20-21

Hang out at the fair for the kids

Hang out at the fair for the kids
Iolani School
There will be tons of family-friendly games, rides, and entertainment at the 'Iolani School Fair “Dino Days” event but the attractions we're looking forward to the most are fair favorites like giant turkey legs and Okinawan soba noodles. The proceeds go toward supporting student travel for the school's various planned college counseling trips, science teams, and other initiatives at the school.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Apr 28

Celebrate Hawaii's most beloved meat at Spam Jam

Celebrate Hawaii's most beloved meat at Spam Jam
Waikiki
Seven million cans of Spam are consumed in Hawaii every year because it was love at first sight. Partake in the island’s love affair with the Hormel canned meat at the Waikiki Spam Jam, an annual block party with live entertainment, food, and a merchandise tent with Spam-themed gear.
Cost: Free admission
Sunday
Apr 29

Go for a long, scenic ride on your bike

Go for a long, scenic ride on your bike
Haleiwa
See the island via bike during the Haleiwa Metric Century Ride -- crucially billed as a ride, not a race -- so you can take your time to enjoy the sights. The ride starts and ends at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park and coasts through Haleiwa Town to Kaena Point, through Waimea Valley, Sunset Beach, Kahuki, and Ka‘a‘awa
Cost: Starts at $50
Lantern Floating Hawaii
Lantern Floating Hawaii | Lantern Floating Hawaii
Tuesday - Thursday
May 1-3

Honor the symbol of aloha at the Lei Day Celebration

Honor the symbol of aloha at the Lei Day Celebration
Kapiolani Park
For the last 91 years, May Day is celebrated every first day of May to show appreciation for the artistry of creating lei. Join in the fragrant celebration with live music, lei making, hula, and a lei court selection.
Cost: Free
Saturday
May 5

Learn how local farms grow their produce at Parade of Farms

Learn how local farms grow their produce at Parade of Farms
University of Hawaii's College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) Waimanalo Research Station
If you’ve ever wondered how all that fresh local produce makes its way to grocery store shelves, now’s the time. Get a behind-the-scenes look at local agriculture with this year’s Parade of Farms, with informational sessions, farming activities, and guided farm tours.
Cost: TBA
Saturday - Sunday
May 5-6

Find your next favorite read at Hawaii Book and Music Festival

Find your next favorite read at Hawaii Book and Music Festival
Add some new titles to your personal library at the Hawaii Book and Music festival, where you can listen to storytellers, peruse bookseller and publisher booth, or barter old books for new ones at the Bank of Hawaii book swap.
Cost: Free
Sunday
May 13

Get your heart rate pumping at any of the Triathlon's events

Get your heart rate pumping at any of the Triathlon's events
Ala Moana Beach Park
Completing the Honolulu Triathlon may sound like a daunting long-term training effort, but there are several other various courses and events for different skill sets, and spectators are welcome too. Dubbed the International Festival of Sports, the race offers an Olympic relay, a shorter sprint relay, a 10K, kids relays, and a stand-up paddleboard and 4K relay.
Cost: Events start at $35
Saturday - Sunday
May 19-20

Support local artists and shop for beautiful work at Waikiki Artfest

Support local artists and shop for beautiful work at Waikiki Artfest
Kapiolani Park
Over 60 local artists come together for the Waikiki Artfest, where you can shop locally made and handcrafted jewelry, fine art, ceramics, wood work, soaps and lotions, fabric art, and photography.
Cost: Free
Monday
May 28

Pay your respects at Lantern Floating Hawaii on Memorial Day

Pay your respects at Lantern Floating Hawaii on Memorial Day
Ala Moana Beach Park
This annual Memorial Day celebration is a beautiful gathering of those wishing to honor their loved ones. At sunset, thousands of floating lanterns are placed into the ocean, with well wishes and and remembrance of those that have gone before us.
Cost: Free

Summer Nakaishi is a freelance writer for Thrillist who’s still working on her New Year’s resolutions. 