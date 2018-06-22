Everything You Must to Do in Oahu This Spring

Spring in Hawaii may not bring with it the same radical temperature shifts you see in New York or Chicago, but that doesn't mean we don't kick into high gear in the months leading up to summer. These months are the ideal time to start considering the beach on a more regular basis; start thinking about outdoor movies and brunch and beer festivals you've got on deck (and that we've laid out below); and start making lists of all the ways you're going to treat yourself as the temperatures climb -- whether that means tasting food from across the Pacific Rim or trying every food truck you possibly can. This is Oahu, and it is glorious. Here's everything you need to do this season.
Next Time You Fall in Love in the City of Light, This Guy's Got You Covered
Celebrate every corner of the Pacific at the Honolulu Festival
Celebrate every corner of the Pacific at the Honolulu Festival
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Cost: $69.50
Go on a run to support the ancient Loko Ea Fishpond
Go on a run to support the ancient Loko Ea Fishpond
Cost: Race fees start at $35; Ohana Day celebration is free to attend
Hunt for hidden treasures at the Wiki Wiki One Day Show
Hunt for hidden treasures at the Wiki Wiki One Day Show
Cost: Tickets start at $4.50
Laugh your butt off at a classic screwball comedy/musical
Laugh your butt off at a classic screwball comedy/musical
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Cost: $5 suggested donation per duck
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for GA; $55 for VIP
Slurp to your heart's content at the first Noodle Festival Hawaii
Slurp to your heart's content at the first Noodle Festival Hawaii
Cost: Free admission
Cost: Tickets start at $50
Let Queens of the Stone Age melt your face with guitar solos
Let Queens of the Stone Age melt your face with guitar solos
Cost: Tickets start at $49.50
Cost: Free to attend, just expect to pay for food
Watch the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra play rock 'n' roll
Watch the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra play rock 'n' roll
Cost: Tickets start at $29
Cost: Entry fees start at $85
Cost: Free, with RSVP
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Cost: Free
Cost: Free admission
Cost: Starts at $50
Honor the symbol of aloha at the Lei Day Celebration
Honor the symbol of aloha at the Lei Day Celebration
Cost: Free
Learn how local farms grow their produce at Parade of Farms
Learn how local farms grow their produce at Parade of Farms
Cost: TBA
Find your next favorite read at Hawaii Book and Music Festival
Find your next favorite read at Hawaii Book and Music Festival
Cost: Free
Get your heart rate pumping at any of the Triathlon's events
Get your heart rate pumping at any of the Triathlon's events
Cost: Events start at $35
Support local artists and shop for beautiful work at Waikiki Artfest
Support local artists and shop for beautiful work at Waikiki Artfest
Cost: Free
Pay your respects at Lantern Floating Hawaii on Memorial Day
Pay your respects at Lantern Floating Hawaii on Memorial Day
Cost: Free
Sign up here for our daily Honolulu email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Oahu has to offer.