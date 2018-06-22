Everything You Must to Do in Oahu This Spring

Haleiwa Beach Park

Hosted by Malama Loko Ea Foundation, the inaugural Loko Ea Run & Walk offers a scenic 8K course and a 1-mile fun walk for the active among us who want to contribute to a good cause. After you run or walk, join in on the Prince Kuhio Ohana Day Celebration, with live entertainment, food, games, and crafts. All proceeds go to conservation efforts around Loko Ea Fishpond, an Eden of wildlife and a culturally historic source of water for the people of Waialua. According to the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, the fishpond has recently "taken an unprecedented amount of stress" thanks to the modernization and developments surrounding it, so every little bit helps.

Cost: Race fees start at $35; Ohana Day celebration is free to attend