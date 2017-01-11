The 8 Coolest Jobs in Hawaii

Carl Schaper, president of Schaper Hawaii, surfboard shaper

How he got the job: "I kind of just fell into it. I was pretty young, only 17 at the time, and a guy that became a really good friend of mine would build boards when I was living in Coco Beach [Florida]. I couldn’t afford to buy surfboards, so we just started making some boards in the garage and just one thing led to another. It had only been about a year or so and these guys asked me if I wanted a job. I didn’t even know there were jobs like that -- it was 1973 or '74. I was like, ‘Are you kidding? Sign me up!’ So, I got a job working for those guys and pretty much haven’t done anything else since then."



What he does: "I’m not just a surfboard shaper; I’ve got a big old factory, a showroom, and people working for me. The favorite thing about my job is that I’m my own boss. If I want to stop and surf, I can surf. I have a lot of freedom, and when you’re shaping boards, it’s fun. After 40 years, I still enjoy making surfboards, so there’s actually a whole lot of fun stuff going on at the shop. We have a good time, we joke around all day long."