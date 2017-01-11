The Most Beautiful Beaches in Hawaii

It’s no surprise that an island state would have some of the best beaches in the world. We’ve got big beaches, small beaches, secluded beaches, crowded beaches, beaches that starred in movies, beaches with wild waves, beaches with calm waters -- basically, there’s a waterfront for all appetites. While all of Hawaii’s coastlines are equally stunning in their own way, we narrowed down our top picks for the best beaches in the Aloha State.

Papohaku Beach, Molokai

Also known as Three Mile Beach, you’ll get just that: a 15,840ft-long golden stretch of sand on the island’s western end, making this one of the longest beaches in the state. Winter swells bring high surf, but calmer summer months relax into calmer waters, making this beach great for swimming and snorkeling. Few people typically frequent this beach, so you’ll have your choice of real estate. Kick back with unfiltered views and pretend you’re on your own deserted island -- for a few hours, anyway.