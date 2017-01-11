Things People From Honolulu Are Sick of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

"Wow, everything is SO expensive! How can you afford to live here?"

Yes, it costs a pretty penny to live in Honolulu. Due to the fact that practically everything gets shipped over here, most items tend to be more expensive than what you can buy on the mainland (and unfortunately, we don’t have Trader Joe’s or an IKEA). And with our rent being the fourth-highest in the US, a lot of families live in multigenerational households. So thanks for reminding us that we're paying vacation prices year-round... we choose to live here in spite of all that both because we want to be close to family and friends, and you know, to live in paradise.

"You guys talk funny."

Brah, watchu mean, you talk funny kine. Nah nah nah, just joking. Pidgin is Hawaii’s creole language, and I recommend that you don’t attempt to speak it, because you won’t say it correctly and you’re just going to sound like you are trying to be local when it will be obvious that you aren’t. And on that same note...