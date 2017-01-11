The Most Beautiful Waterfalls You Can Hike to in Oahu

Jackass Ginger Pool

Nuuanu

While it's worth hiking the full five miles of Nuuanu-Judd's grassy trails and scenic ridges, you can enjoy near-instant gratification by hiking the 1-mile loop to the Jackass Ginger pools. Check out a series of 10ft cascades pouring into a tranquil swimming hole, equipped with a rope swing for the brave. Hawaiian royalty once swam here, but the spot wasn't given its, um, remarkable name until the early 1900s, when local teens named the pool for a nearby donkey and yellow ginger fields.

How to get there: From Waikiki, take the H-1 Highway west and merge onto the Pali Highway. Turn at Nuuanu Pali Dr. Parking is limited, but you can park on the side of the road next to the Judd Trail sign as long as you don’t block the entrance.