101 Ways You're Doing Houston Wrong

Think you’ve been living a blissful life in Houston? Probably more like blissfully unaware, because if you’ve made any of these grave errors, you’re not doing this beautiful city -- or yourself -- any justice. Don’t worry, we’re not here to judge, just to help AutoCorrect some of those mistakes so you’re not doing Houston totally wrong.

1. You put sour cream on your breakfast taco

2. Your umbrella is not in your trunk right now

3. You don't make biweekly pilgrimages to Chinatown

4. You're not friends with someone with access to a pool

5. You live in Katy (sorry, y’all)