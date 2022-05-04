15 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in Houston

Houston is a mecca of cultural diversity, one that is made that much richer thanks to the vast AAPI community we honor each year during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We’re home to the largest Vietnamese-American population in Texas (and the third largest in the U.S.) and have residents with roots in Cambodia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, the Philippines, and beyond. We also rock multiple Asiatowns, and the entire city is lined with age-old AAPI-owned businesses. From family-run kitchens that have become beloved local staples to James Beard-recognized newcomers putting Houston’s food scene on the map—plus a few fresh-faced non-culinary entrepreneurs shaping the city’s future—you’ll want to get to know these AAPI-owned standouts, ASAP.

And to further show your support—not to mention make sure you’re eating really really well—take a look at our Best Chinatown Restaurants list, the epic restaurant-support Facebook group Chow Down in Chinatown, and all the restaurants participating in Houston’s Asian Restaurant Month.