Great Group Workouts in Houston That Are Totally Free

EaDo

A few times a month, F3 Cross Training hosts Saturday morning sweat sessions that will kick your butt into gear. The 60-minute gratis workout mashes intense cardio spurts, weightlifting, body-weight exercises, and Simone Biles-worthy gymnastics movements for a total body workout with #MaxCalBurn. The classes start at 10am, but you probably want to show up 10-15 minutes before to prepare yourself for the whoopin’ (plus they ask that of you and you don’t want to be rude). Sign up online.

Downtown

GreenStreet makes it exceptionally easy to get a sweat sesh in before you hit the office if you work Downtown. Just hit this weekly 30-minute bootcamp held at The Lawn. Not only are the all-skill-level classes on the house, but you’ll also get $1 off your next salad or wrap at Salata and some free swag just for participating. You’re practically making money!