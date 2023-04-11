Shop at These 8 Houston Record Stores for New and Vintage Vinyl
Blues, country, punk rock—Houston is awash in varied vinyl.
Blues. Country. Hip hop. Rap. Cumbia. Punk rock. Houston’s music scene is about as diverse as its population, a point our finest local record stores reflect. The city’s top vinyl shops offer a curated megamix of new and vintage music, rocking limited run box sets, albums with special bonus tracks, and all kinds of genres in formats from cassettes and CDs to etched vinyl. Spend some time sifting through the goods to build your collection and find your next musical obsession. Here’s where to find the best Houston record stores for new and vintage vinyl.
Cactus Music
The Empire Records of Houston, this local stalwart is the city’s oldest independent record shop, rocking out with an extensive all-format collection of vinyl, tapes, and CDs, including cherry-picked suggestions of new and old music, hard-to-find throwbacks, and music posters, books, and gifts. It’s even got a store-within-a-store, The Record Ranch, a vinyl-only section and art gallery that pays homage to Daily’s Record Ranch, its o.g. store in the Heights.
How to shop: Shop in store or online.
Memo Record Shop
Head to one of Houston’s oldest Latin neighborhoods, Magnolia Park, to thumb through the disco selection at this local stalwart. Guillermo “Memo” Villarreal opened the shop back in 1968, and his passion for Latin music continues to shine via the colossal library covering everything from Bachata and Salsa to Norteño and Tejano Pop. Stop by to find your next party soundtrack and see the music memorabilia covering the walls, including a guitar signed by Carlos Santana.
How to shop: Shop in store.
Sound Exchange
This Second Ward institution has been buying and selling records since 1979, featuring a monster collection of Metal CDs and vinyl. Sound Exchange offers clutch services, too, such as turntable repair. Outside of Metal, the best selling genres outside of Metal include Jazz, Goth, Hard Rock, Experimental, Punk Rock, Blues, R&B and Soul.
How to shop: Shop in store.
Mo’ Better Brews
Houston Sauce Co. owners Chasitie and Courtney Lindsay teamed up with music curator and DJ, Flash G. Parks, to bring this vegan cafe and vinyl record shop hybrid. That means you can pair Matcha Lattes with Motown as you sift through the small but mighty shelf of rare music. Pop in for a vibey weekend brunch or the Friday Night Live music series on the patio.
How to shop: Shop in store.
Sig's Lagoon
Named after Sig Byrd’s Houston, a collection of nonfiction work from newspaper columnist Sig Byrd, this punky record store harbors both new and used vinyl of all genres—Rock, Jazz, Blues, Rap, R&B, Funk, Holiday, and on and on—alongside an eclectic mix of art, books, and other Houston-inspired ephemera.
How to shop: Shop in store or online.
Sound Revolution
Born in 1976, this family-owned independent record shop now has two locations in town, with an extensive collection of music alongside fun goodies like concert tees, build-your-own skateboards, incense, and more. Pop in to build your vinyl collection and discover the next revolution of your musical taste.
How to shop: Shop in store or online.
Soundwaves
Skater types will get amped by the used CD and vinyl collection at this combination surf, skate, and record shop. Bring in your old goodies (not scratched, and make ‘em good ones because the crew here is selective) and shop for some new-to-you records—or a sweet surfboard—with your earnings.
How to shop: Shop in store.
Vinal Edge
This 19th Street standby is as grungy as they come, with an edgy, uber knowledgeable staff to help you search through its deep library of new and used records, CDs, and stereo equipment. Shop the insightful Staff Picks, snag some vintage cassette and record players, and get yourself some Vinal Edge branded totes and tees while you’re at it.
How to shop: Shop in store or online.