The Most Beautiful Photos of Houston From 2016

As we set our sights on 2017, it can be easy to forget all of the beautiful moments of the past year. That’s why we turned to the Instagram accounts of some of the city’s best local photographers, and put together a collection of photos that reads like a love letter to Houston, to remind us that 2016 was actually full of plenty worth remembering.
Through their inspired lenses, these visual ninjas captured perfect cityscapes, repped the magnificence of natural splendor, and made us think that maybe there is hope for this world, after all.
After Hours at the MFAH
Purple hour | HTX
Buffalo Bayou from the Rosemont Bridge
The Lights Festival 2016
The Mist Tree at Discovery Green
#VisualArchitects
Safe ‘til tomorrow
Downtown street dreams
Sugar Land Moon Water
Clutch City
Looking up from the new Marriott Marquis
Light trails on the light rails
Light painting high over the city
Firmament at Discovery Green
Kusama's Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity at MFAH
Gorgeous chaos
Rain: Magdalena Fernández at the Houston Cistern
Reflecting on the streets
Kusama’s Love Is Calling at MFAH
David Adickes Sculpturworx
A hidden view of Hermann Park
A look at City Hall
Sunset over the tracks at Burnett Transit Center
Main St by night
Day for Night 2016
Downtown POV
