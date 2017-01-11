Lifestyle

The Most Beautiful Photos of Houston From 2016

houston skyscrapers
Flickr/Trey Ratcliff

As we set our sights on 2017, it can be easy to forget all of the beautiful moments of the past year. That’s why we turned to the Instagram accounts of some of the city’s best local photographers, and put together a collection of photos that reads like a love letter to Houston, to remind us that 2016 was actually full of plenty worth remembering.

Through their inspired lenses, these visual ninjas captured perfect cityscapes, repped the magnificence of natural splendor, and made us think that maybe there is hope for this world, after all.

yorshgod/Instagram

After Hours at the MFAH

brijonmang/Instagram

Purple hour | HTX

bayoucityprints/Instagram

Buffalo Bayou from the Rosemont Bridge

don.lee_/Instagram

The Lights Festival 2016

The Mist Tree at Discovery Green

wvtrmrk/Instagram

#VisualArchitects

abnrmlty/Instagram

Safe ‘til tomorrow

prsp.ctvs/instagram

Downtown street dreams

oddshxts/Instagram

Sugar Land Moon Water

zshtx/Instagram

Clutch City

rayharkness/Instagram

Looking up from the new Marriott Marquis

sarge5252/Instagram

Light trails on the light rails

zshtx/Instagram

Light painting high over the city

Direction Capsule Corp

A photo posted by CHRIS JLN (@chris.jln)

chris.jln/Instagram

Firmament at Discovery Green

beekahchu/Instagram

Kusama's Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity at MFAH

visual_contrabrand/Instagram

Gorgeous chaos

iseenit_rubens/Instagram

Rain: Magdalena Fernández at the Houston Cistern

abnrmlty/Instagram

Reflecting on the streets

iseenit_rubens/Instagram

Kusama’s Love Is Calling at MFAH

sarge5252/Instagram

David Adickes Sculpturworx

tommytenzo/Instagram

A hidden view of Hermann Park

skatehighx/Instagram

A look at City Hall

a.ramos120/Instagram

Sunset over the tracks at Burnett Transit Center

chris.jln/Instagram

Main St by night

don.lee_/Instagram

Day for Night 2016

a.ramos120/Instagram

Downtown POV

Brooke Viggiano is a Houston-based writer who really needs to up her IG game. See if her Twitter game is aight @BrookeViggiano.

