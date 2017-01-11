The Most Beautiful Photos of Houston From 2016

As we set our sights on 2017, it can be easy to forget all of the beautiful moments of the past year. That’s why we turned to the Instagram accounts of some of the city’s best local photographers, and put together a collection of photos that reads like a love letter to Houston, to remind us that 2016 was actually full of plenty worth remembering.

Through their inspired lenses, these visual ninjas captured perfect cityscapes, repped the magnificence of natural splendor, and made us think that maybe there is hope for this world, after all.