The Essential Apps for Living in Houston

ParkMe

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Locates nearby metered street and garage parking spots

Instead of getting another ticket and fighting with your S.O. over whether or not they read the parking sign right, spring for a spot with this easy app that finds the closest, cheapest parking nearby and compare rates to get the best deal. You can also use it to pay in advance to reserve spots, which is especially helpful at the airports during the holidays.

Uber

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Gets your overserved a-s-s home

Do you even Uber, bro? If not, you should start. Because this cashless car service connects you with a private driver reliably, conveniently, and usually pretty quickly. Features like Uber XL and fare split make sharing rides easier than ever. Just request, ride, and pay via your mobile phone.