Coined as “Poolside at Zaza,” this outdoor haven features a comfortable pool surrounded by chic black-and-white pinstriped chaise lounges. There’s also a cascading stairwell covered with greenery and tall trees just a few steps away, offering a quick escape to shade when you need it. But that’s not the only place to escape the sun at this glamorous resort. Each corner boasts a sleek cabana, which dons the same monochromatic design as the rest of the deck with touches of dark wood for a vintage feel. Though simply unwinding here is a dream, you can also add a spa service to your tab, which allows you access to their deep waters one hour before your customized treatment and three hours after.