Houston’s 10 Best Hotel Swimming Pools
No shirt, no shoes, full service.
Though the Bayou City totes some infamously sweltering weather all-year round, no season can truly compare to summertime. It’s a time where slurping on slushy cocktails in breezy locations is more than welcomed, because that added coolness is a temporary escape from the mind bending heat. However, if you want to soak up those blazing rays in style and comfort, then settling at your nearest hotel pool should definitely do the trick. Transform your summer into a festive, staycation adventure with these select hotel pools, which don everything from deep waters and temperature controlled hot tubs to shaded private cabanas, ideal for knocking back those aforementioned icy spritzes, and, even, a Texas-shaped lazy river.
Marriott Marquis Houston
Not taking a much-needed dip in this Texas-silhouetted pool would be a crime, especially if you’re a first-time visitor to the city. Perched within Downtown Houston, this hotel hit the ground running in 2017 by breaking barriers with their vast spaces and lavish services. Not to mention, their crown jewel—the lazy river. This rooftop pool does luxury well, offering stunning views of Downtown Houston with a breezy, vacation feel. Visitors can dip their toes in the pool while sipping tangy cocktails from the hotel’s bar and grill, High Dive. Or keep it mellow by snagging a pool-side cabana bed or single gazebo, which rotate on a first-come, first-served basis.
El Segundo
This stand-alone swim club seats summertime fun front and center. Tucked away in the East End, Houstonians can escape the city’s sweltering weather with a cooling dip in El Segundo’s waters. The swim club beautifully dabbles in a retro feel with their vintage decor, such as their vivid orange and teal umbrellas and abstract-printed lounge expanse. They also boast a pool-side cabana area, which is perfect to catch a tan or cozy up with a lime garnished drink. Their cabanas can be rented through a “Purchase Day Pass,” which is a mandatory ticket that all visitors must purchase for entry. For more information on their cabana rentals, head over to the club’s website.
The Westin at The Woodlands
Sure, basking in rooftop views of Houston’s ever growing landscape is a treasure. However, The Woodlands' tree-lined streets hoard a few popular districts that operate as a perfect backdrop for your swimming needs. The Woodlands Waterway is a gorgeous example. Nestled within this lovely corridor is The Westin, a hotel that hosts a rooftop pool equipped with all the usual necessities. A surplus of shady lounges brimmed with cozy chaises surround the pool, so hopping in for a quick swim and returning to a covered cabana is an easy feat. Visitors can enjoy this alluring setting through their Standard and Deluxe Cabana options, which offer services such as complimentary bottled water, towel service, a cabana spacious enough to fit six people, and more.
Omni Houston Hotel
Though the Galleria district is known for its lavish shopping centers and late-night movies at the Rooftop Cinema Club, its resort-style swimming pools are definitely third on the list. Mere minutes from the area’s main highway, this chic hotel flexes a pool area lush with greenery and calming vibes. To make this destination sweeter, Omni Houston has two pools, one of which is heated. To completely elevate the experience, indulge in their numerous bookings such as a standard or VIP Wellness Day Pass (which ranges between $50-$150), or cruise through their Private Cabana rentals, which can hold up to eight visitors.
Hotel Granduca
Cocktail-laden lunches; towering palm trees that offer the perfect amount of shade; and a deep swimming pool set next to a serene garden terrace—if these sorts of amenities fit your definition of a superb water getaway, then look no further than Hotel Granduca. This venue offers a little taste of Italy without breaking the bank (or dealing with customs and TSA). Their pool-side hangout feels like you’ve landed in a grand villa with their lush cabanas and fantastic snacks like cheesy risotto served on the newly renovated patio at neighboring Il Giardino.
Like a comforting window into opulence and tranquility, Uptown’s own Post Oak Hotel is such a dream—and its pool deck is entirely in a league of its own. Seated just a couple feet away from the lobby, visitors can explore every inch of this tropical poolside mecca, which is filled with lounge chairs partnered with umbrellas and in-water recliners. There are also five, resort-style cabanas perched around the pool for those who want even more seclusion. The cream curtains at the entrance offer a bit of privacy, and once peeled back each cabana is adorned with a neutral palette spruced with comfortable furniture and a flatscreen TV.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
If this was a swimming pool contest, there’s a good chance that The Houstonian would blow its contestants out the water. (Get it?) Situated in the Memorial City area, visitors would either need a reservation or a club membership to dip into these waters. That’s understandable, because this regal hotel dons three pools, all crafted for different needs. Get cozy with their Resort Pool, which boasts aquatic features to occupy the kids such as their three-foot rock slide and “Little Lagoon;” tap into your inner Olympian at their competitive Sports Pool; or lounge in their secluded Garden Pool. No matter which one you choose, it’s sure to be good.
Stretching across a cozy lounge chair in The Moran’s swimming area is the perfect way to end a night out. Tucked away in the heart of the CITYCENTRE, this eye-popping wonderland can quickly turn into a bruise for your wallet. The nearly 40-acre destination sports wall-to-wall shopping boutiques and numerous eateries, but the pool at The Moran Hotel should be one of the top attractions. Set right next to their rooftop bistro, visitors can snap some prime FOMO shots of the surrounding deck. At night, the expanse transforms into a romantic candle-lit dream, but there’s still enough light to fully enjoy their pool and bordered-off cabanas.
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
One step (or refreshing dip) inside this enchanting hub and you might not want to leave. As one would expect, the Four Seasons Hotel’s pool area doesn’t shy away from luxury. The full-service, resort-style swimming area is surrounded with Turkish travertine tile and hidden areas including a pool-side hot tub and palm- and live oak-covered nooks with comfortable pale blue couches
Hotel Zaza
Coined as “Poolside at Zaza,” this outdoor haven features a comfortable pool surrounded by chic black-and-white pinstriped chaise lounges. There’s also a cascading stairwell covered with greenery and tall trees just a few steps away, offering a quick escape to shade when you need it. But that’s not the only place to escape the sun at this glamorous resort. Each corner boasts a sleek cabana, which dons the same monochromatic design as the rest of the deck with touches of dark wood for a vintage feel. Though simply unwinding here is a dream, you can also add a spa service to your tab, which allows you access to their deep waters one hour before your customized treatment and three hours after.