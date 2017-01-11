The Most Beautiful Runs in Houston

Buffalo Bayou Park

The Downtown skyline beams in the background of this recently renovated, 160-acre urban park, providing both motivation to dig deeper and something pretty to look at. Its running trails wind along with the Buffalo Bayou, with lush woodlands and pockets of wildflowers, eye-catching pedestrian bridges, cool art installations, fountains and trickling waterfalls, a lake, a dog park, and an entire restaurant that looks like a glass treehouse set along the way.

Get foot loose on the 10ft-wide Sandy Reed Memorial trail, which allows cyclists, walkers, and joggers to share the path, or dip down to the Kinder Footpath, a 5ft-wide asphalt walking and jogging trail that runs along the bayou’s banks. At night, an innovative lunar-cycle lighting system designed by artist Stephen Korns illuminates the trail, fluctuating from blue to white along with the phases of the moon. The park is pretty much the crown jewel of Houston.