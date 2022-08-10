Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

We love Houston, we really, really do. We love it for its unmatched food scene; its seemingly endless array of dives, patio bars, and breweries; and for the fact that you can actually legally acquire drive-thru margaritas to-go. It’s an awesome place to live, but admittedly, about half the year the weather is straight up awful. Some days it’s blisteringly hot and unbearably humid, others we’re faced with torrential downpours and dangerous floods, but if there’s one thing Houstonians know how to do, it’s to persevere through it all. Next time the weather is totally sucking the life out of you, don’t sweat it, we’ve got your rainy day plans standing by.

Waste the day away at a dive bar Various locations

Name something more comforting than drinking cheap beer at a dive bar on a rainy day. Go ahead, we’ll wait. Okay, now that we’re all in agreement, grab some stale popcorn, because Houston’s dive bar scene is alive and well, albeit a bit dimly lit—which really does compliment those gray skies. Some of our all-time favorites include Poison Girl (whiskey! pinball!), Sunny’s (tropical decor! jello shots!), and Big Star Bar (jukebox! stray cats!). Y’all have fun now.

Drink some drinks and throw something at a target Various locations

Axes, darts, bowling balls. It doesn’t matter what object you’re (safely) aiming and hurling, throwing stuff can be a great way to unleash some crappy weather boredom and whatever inner angst you’ve been holding onto. Consider a visit to one of Houston’s many hatchet houses, including but not limited to Houston Axe Throwing, BATL, and Pitch 25 Beer Park; show off your skills at interactive dart spot Flight Club; or go boozing bowling at Bowl & Barrel and Pinstripes (which also has bocce).

Watch sports! Various locations

Whether it’s too hot, too wet, or you just can’t gather the energy to make it to a Texans, Rockets, Astros, Dynamo, or Dash game, you can still watch your favorite hometown athletes tear $h!t up with a visit to one of Houston’s finest sports bars. Games are better with tasty wings and cheap beer, anyway.

Channel your inner kid at the arcade—with booze Remember spending hours at the arcade as a kid? Now you can do it with booze. Over in the East End, Cidercade rocks 275+ games, a whopping 48 hard ciders, kombuchas, seltzers, wines on tap, and, perhaps most importantly, glorious, glorious air-conditioning. Admission runs $10 for the day or $15 for a monthly membership. You can also up your game at Palace Social, a reincarnation of the much-beloved Palace Bowling Lanes that mixes bowling, air hockey, video games, VR attractions, and sports simulator bays with pub grub (including a late-night menu) and beer, wine, and cocktails. If a dive bar with games is more your speed, hitting up EaDo’s perfectly nerdy Neil’s Bahr is a must.