Cool Stuff in Houston Even Locals Don't Know About

Downtown

ICYMI, vintage arcade dealer Joystix opens up their showroom for free play during Pac-Man Fever Fridays on the first and last Friday of every month. It’ll cost you a very un-steep $15 to get gaming on over 200 classics, including pinball machines, air hockey, and '80s and '90s hits like Paperboy and Street Fighter. Bonus points if you show up wearing Hammer pants.

Downtown, Museum District

You can get a local insiders’ guide to Downtown and the Museum District by downloading free audio walking tours. In the Downtown tour, the legendary Sugar Hill Studios’ Dan Workman takes you through offbeat and historic gateways, plus some local watering holes for when you’ve had enough of that learning and just need a drink.

