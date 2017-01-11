Everything That Will Most Definitely Happen to You While Driving in Houston

5. The car next to you is texting while driving… on an iPad… while speeding on I-10.

6. Crap, pothole.

7. You realize speed limits are taken as light suggestions, especially the Grand Parkway.

8. You heed the warning “turn around, don’t drown.”

9. While downtown you forget that you can make a left turn onto a one-way street on red and get viciously honked at.

10. You hear "Cake By The Ocean" again and make silent death threats to Houston's radio DJs.