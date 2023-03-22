Photo courtesy of Trellis Spa

Let’s make 2023 the year to practice a little more self-care. You can do just that by pampering yourself at one of Houston’s luxurious, hyper-rejuvenating spas. Reawaken the senses with some hot and cold therapy; breathe new life and some serious glow into your skin with a reviving facial; get all loosey-goosey with an oiled-up, CBD massage. Here’s exactly where to enhance your wellness journey Houston’s best spas.

The Best Spas in Houston

Fiori Spa Galleria

Hold up, are you currently in Houston, or on a relaxing holiday in Tuscany? You won’t be able to tell the difference with a transformative visit to this chic boutique spa. Try the Hydralessence Body Treatment to tighten, lift, and moisturize the hell out of your skin; or try the totally bonkers Massaggio A Quattro Mani (Four Hands Massage), where two specialists work in unison to relax your aches so thoroughly that it will actually look like you went on that vacation.

How to book: Call 713-244-0070 or reserve a treatment online. Gangnam Spa West Houston

This Korean bathhouse dubs itself a “healing paradise,” unleashing seriously good energy via a medley of lavish spas and saunas. Cure whatever ails you with a detoxifying session in one of its Bul-Ga-Ma rooms, which are heated to hot temperatures by intense natural wood fire, then pop into the Igloo Ice Room. Dip your toes into the hot foot bath and let the jets bring you to a higher level, or just straight up take a nap in the one-person-only Topaz Cave. Your admission gets you access to all of it, with add-ons like massages and body scrubs available.

How to book: Stop in for the bath house experience ($45 weekdays, $55 weekends) and reserve spa services online.

Katia’s European Spa Rice Village

Ever hear of a Buccal Massage? If your answer is a very confused no, you’re clearly not spending enough time on TikTok. This European spa treatment that’s currently sweeping social media is totally worth the hype, and this local spa specializes in it. Your cheeks, including the inside, basically become putty in Katia’s (or another one of the salon’s elite skincare professionals’) hands as she deep massages and sculpts your face into blissful oblivion. Want cheekbones? Become the putty.

How to book: Call 713-623-3994 or reserve online.

Milk + Honey Upper Kirby

Both classic spa and medSPA treatments are up for grabs in this pristine, aesthetically pleasing boutique. Start by unwinding in a plush robe in the lounge before your chosen treatment, which could be an aromatherapy oiled Deep Tissue Massage with a lymph-stimulating body brushing enhancement. Perhaps a cleansing, moisturizing, and skin reviving Lux Facial is more your vibe. Or how about some Collagen Induction Therapy, a.k.a. Microneedling treatments? Looks like you may be here a while.

How to book: Call 713-231-0250 or reserve online. Mokara Spa & Salon Uptown

The Omni Hotel’s super sleek in-house spa has something for all your mind and body wellness needs. Let go of absolutely everything as your body is wrapped in cocoon and your feet and scalp are massaged to oblivion with the decadent Mokara Body Quench; experience the power of antioxidants with a Deluxe Renewal Facial; and unblock all your “energy meridians” and get the body flowing properly with an acupressure Sole Therapy massage.

How to book: Call 713-871-8181. Sanctuary Spa Montrose

Houston’s first day spa hasn’t aged a day since 1984. The relaxation oasis does damn good versions of your usual suspects— restorative facials and extractions, couple’s and prenatal massages, and body waxing—plus things like cellulite work, collagen masks, and the holistic Yoni Steam (also known as a “v-steam,” look it up).

How to book: Call 713-622-7722 or reserve online.

The Post Oak Hotel Uptown

This hotel spa goes well beyond your basic services, offering transformative treatments like The Ayurvedic, a centuries-old Indian ritual of slow and rapid kneading that’ll rebalance energy and get you the best sleep of your life; deeply purifying Moroccan Silk Body Wrap; and specialized facials including the In-Skin Ultimate Radiant Complexion Facial with lymphatic drainage and toning and a Modern Mans Facial to help peel and heal away the stress.

How to book: Call 346-227-5142 or reserve Monday-Friday treatments online. Pure Spa at Marriott Marquis Houston Downtown

This luxurious hotel spa feels like a cheat code, because not only is it where you can breathe new life into, well, your life, with an invigorating spa treatment, but it also gains you access to the coolest pools in all of Houston. The rooftop infinity pool and Texas-shaped lazy river are calling. That’s not to downplay the excellence of the treatments. Choose from experiences like the Deep Cleansing Facial, Nescens Anti-aging Revitalizing Massage and Body Treatment, or Terra Firma Massage that brings ultra relaxation with warm Himalayan Salt Stones and hot Basalt River Stones. Then you can go float that lazy river.

How to book: Reserve a treatment online. The Spa at Four Seasons Downtown

With a bespoke whiskey bar, famed steakhouse, and virtual golf swing suites, the Four Seasons Hotel Houston is a destination. And the mind and body healing wellness spa is the icing on the cake. That’s where you can experience the Southern Scrub & Sip, a full body rubdown featuring Texas-made scrub infused bourbon and brown sugar, followed by a hydrating and nourishing aloe-milk bath, and topped with of a glass of limited-batch Garrison Brothers Single Barrel Cask Strength bourbon whiskey, created in house by that bespoke whiskey bar we mentioned earlier.

How to book: Call 713-652-6219.

Trellis Spa by The Houstonian Uptown

The resort spa at The Houstonian is an escape from the buzzy city. Looking like a European villa, the 26,500-square-foot luxury spa sports soaking pools and a garden retreat with open-air cabanas, two fireplaces, and a meditation zone. Plus, of course, the actual spa services: indulgent body treatments and facials, waxing and hair services, professional makeup, and a CBD massage because, like we said, this is an escape.

How to book: Make an online reservation. The Spa at The Laura Downtown

The pristine spa at the stylish new Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection is tranquility at its finest, with seasonal specials to deep condition dry skin, age-defying lymphatic treatments and facials to hydrate, nourish, and restore, and one CBD-kissed massage (The Herbal Retreat) that’ll melt away stress from the inside out. Spa treatments also gain you access to the rooftop pool.

How to book: Call 713-242-8550 or reserve online. ZaSpa Museum District

Even the lobby at the sexy Hotel ZaZa is sensory overload, so you know the spa is going to bring that real big energy. Detoxify, revive, and stimulate with treatments like the Rock Star Hot Stone Massage, intensive Have No Mercy Deep Tissue Massage, or Fountain of Youth Facial. Then follow it up with a blissful poolside nap.

How to book: Reserve a treatment online.

