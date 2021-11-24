Celebrate Small Business Saturday at These 14 Houston Shops

As we all know, everything’s bigger in Texas, and that certainly includes our lineup of ever-growing local boutiques. Following Black Friday’s smokey abyss of absolute mayhem comes Small Business Saturday on November 27—a sweet opportunity for us to give back to homegrown shops that continue to persevere and produce gems no major retailer could duplicate. From cafés brewing locally roasted coffee beans and awe-inducing scones to vintage-meets-couture fashion outposts, here are 14 shops to hit up this Saturday and beyond.

CHAR Workroom Virtual

Officially dubbed an “It-girl brand,” Houston native and creative director Tacharra Perry definitely has an eye for style. Widely known for her form-fitting, high-cut metallic shorts, she’s also expanded her luxury collection to comfy sweatshirt ensembles and low-cut v-neck linen dresses. With her shorts limited in stock, you might want to scoop a couple of them up for that upcoming New Years’ cocktail party, or just have them handy when you’re feeling like crushing the nightlife game.

How to support: Purchase online.

Anvil Cards University Place

There’s nothing funnier than replacing a run of the mill birthday card with a kitschy emblem of Pam Poovey from Archer congratulating you on being a year older—unless they’re not fans of the show, of course. At this independently designed stationary haven, shoppers can purchase cards for any occasion, plus unique magnets, apparel, and more for loved ones. Or honestly, for yourself—their lineup is just too cute to pass up.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Midwest Coney Connection Uptown & Westchase

All it takes is one bite of this utterly delectable Coney Island concept and you’ll be hooked—seriously, consider this a personal testimony. Tucked away in Galleria’s own Food Truck Park, Midwest Coney Connection boasts a menu so saucy that you’ll need a napkin just reading over it. We’re talking finely seasoned wings slathered in ranch, cheesy steak subs and egg rolls stuffed to perfection, tacos and nachos stocked with chunky proteins and salsas, and, of course, chili-loaded Cony combos galore. They opened a permanent restaurant in the Westchase district late last year, so guests can indulge in these delicacies there or pull up to Food Truck Park—either way, you’ll want several servings before the day ends to fuel your retail adventures.

How to support: Order take-out online.

Giant Leap Coffee Uptown Park

Houston, we have zero problems with this star- and space-studded café. Taking inspiration from the city’s close connection to astronaut culture, this cozy shop knows how to craft an otherworldly cup of joe. Sourced from local roastery Amaya Coffee, guests can sip on steamy espressos steeped with sweet syrups and belly-warming horchatas while slicing into iced Rosemary Butter Rolls and Pan Dulces courtesy of Tlahuac Bakery. Sounds like a perfect end to the shopping day, indeed.

How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out online.

Photo courtesy of NXT Level Nutrition

NXT Level Nutrition Humble

We all know that the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without gorging on carbo-loaded desserts, savory comfort foods, and marshmallows swimming in a glass of dreamy hot chocolate. But for those looking to replace these treats with healthier yet still delicious alternatives, NXT Level Nutrition has you covered. Health nuts can snag velvety, pastry-inspired smoothies like Butter Pecan, Cinnabon, and Caramel Macchiato, or keep it simple with strawberry, banana, and blueberry blends, all under 300 calories a pop. Even better, you can customize them with energy- or collagen-boosting power via their impressive roster of fruity, non-caffeinated, and keto-friendly tea bases. And for an extra dose of sweetness, load up on protein-rich donuts and waffles garnished with lightweight syrups and other enticing toppings. Welcome to the nutrition club. Pro tip: Make sure to follow them on Instagram to keep up with weekly new flavors.

How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

So Fresh So Clean Midtown

We’ve all heard of self-care spa days, but what about our vehicles? Considering they deal with bumper-to-bumper traffic nearly any time of day in Houston, there’s nothing wrong with thanking them for staying somewhat sane with a good pampering. At So Fresh So Clean, cars ranging from small and mid-sized to a luxe big body Benzes can receive spotless services such as detailing and washing.

How to support: Call 281-974-4383 to schedule an appointment.

Dirt Bag Montrose

Dirt Bag specializes in premium plants, housing them in aesthetically pleasing ceramic planters and pots, and letting them flourish with rich plant food mixes. The quaint store also carries products from several locally sourced and underrated national brands, so after making sure your leafy babies are secure, shoppers can treat themselves by purchasing candles, straw hats, quirky greeting cards, and fragrant eucalyptus bouquets.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Mo’ Better Brews Museum District

Chasitie and Courtney Lindsay, the husband-and-wife masterminds behind this groovy vegan mainstay, have been quietly crafting up immaculate health-conscious menus and sauces since 2017. Mo’ Better Brews is a flavorful extension of their culinary creativity, remixing brunch staples such as creamy grits, hearty sweet potato bowls, and sugary sourdough bites with Chik’n Fried ’Shrooms, seasoned greens, tofu scrambles, elderberry glazes, and hearty Beyond Meat centerpieces. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to ditch animal products all together after a serving or two—it’s that addictive. And to make this already nourishing occasion even more fulfilling, weekend guests can vibe out to the dulcet sounds of Southern R&B and Rap from DJ Flash G. Parks.

How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out online. For homemade hot sauces, order online or stop by The Green Zone Market for in-store shopping.

The Waffle Bus Heights

This isn’t your typical food truck turned brick-and-mortar concept. Since 2012, owner Phi Nguyen has been serving an ample stash of deliciously sloppy waffle sandwiches brimming with gooey mac and cheese, chicken patties, and spiced angus meats. They’ve also added buttery biscuits and glazed brioche buns to give the sliders and full subs a little variety and, honestly, we can’t thank him enough for it. Order up a slider combo complete with Thunder Fries—AKA waffle-cut potatoes toppled with finger lickin’ good Spicy Mayo and Ancho Chile Honey Butter—and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake, to boot. Talk about your world flipping upside down in the best way possible.

How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or purchase online.

Premiumgoods. Rice Village

Compared to other sneakerhead utopias, Houston’s swoon-worthy ties to streetwear culture is oddly underrated. However, thanks to Houston native Jennifer Ford (who’s been operating this sneaker boutique since late 2004), we’ve been able to build upon our stylish influences with choice pieces from brands like Billionaire Boys Club, Champion, Nike, and more. So as the city continues to embrace cooler temperatures, stop by Rice Village and pick up a couple thickly-made graphic hoodies, oversized track pants, and the ultimate dad-approved New Balances to kick up your winter drip.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Vinal Edge Records Heights

Long known to locals as a staple vinyl hub, this Heights outpost has been serving the masses vintage and modern records and AV equipment since 1985. From sultry R&B tunes and buttery jazz numbers to bass-kicking alternative and metal tracks, every selection boasts a charm so unforgettable you’ll be running back to stock up on more.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

WONDERLIKEWANDER Midtown

Stumbling up on this Black-owned specialty shop is like finding your Christmas tree jam-packed with all the presents. Settled within Midtown’s historic streets, shoppers can wander through the pint-sized boutique, basking in one-of-a-kind apparel, soulful cups of coffee, visually pleasing paintings and photography, and showstopping open mic nights.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping and follow on Instagram for inventory information, event announcements, and more.

ERA Vintage Virtual

For this aptly titled brand, repurposing extravagant frills and vibrantly sequined combos are more than just an aesthetic. Since owner Saida Carter first entered the fashion industry, she found comfort in expelling traditional clothing norms and marrying different eras of style to create something near and dear to her heart. And with ERA Vintage, fashionistas can prioritize comfort while skimming through these colorful ensembles. Stock up quickly, because these pieces are known to sell out quickly.

How to support: Purchase online.

Genera Woodland Heights

Give your humble abode an alluring makeover courtesy of this Woodland Heights retailer by picking up modern decor and aromatic candles or replacing the work-from-home clutter piling up on your desk with crafty knick knacks and top-tier minimalism. Afterwards, tap into your inner perfumier with spicy, woodsy fragrances perfect for setting the holiday scene.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.