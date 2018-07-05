Everything You Need to Do in Houston This Spring

Spring is undoubtedly Houston’s best -- and most loved -- season. The Rodeo comes bucking back into town, drinking on patios and rooftops happens three to five nights a week, and there are plenty of rain-or-shine festivals where you can quench your thirst and eat your weight in burgers, BBQ, tacos, crawfish, mac & cheese, and well, pretty much anything! Add in outdoor movie screenings and a brand-spanking-new music fest and we think we have ourselves a winner for Best Season Ever. Here’s what Houston has packing this spring.
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 1-18
NRG Park
Dust off the cowboy boots you spent way too much money on last rodeo season, because The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is back. With it comes the opportunity to eat a turkey leg the size of your head, lose your voice during mutton bustin’ and bull riding, catch live concerts from stars from Garth Brooks to Alessia Cara, go two-steppin’ in The Hideout, AND call out sick for work because you had a really, really good time in the Wine Garden.
Cost: Prices vary by seating
Saturday
Mar 10
EaDo
The Saint Arnold Pub Crawl makes its way to EaDo, starting at Around the Corner (for punch card pickup) and making its way to Rodeo Goat, Chapman & Kirby, King’s Court, Little Woodrow’s, Neil’s Bahr, Lucky’s Lodge, and finally Lucky’s Pub for the after party (that’s where you’ll pick up your very well-deserved pint glass). The crawl runs from noon to 4pm.
Cost: Free, minus the cost of the beer you plan on drinking
Saturday
Mar 17
EaDo
Houston’s biggest Saint Patrick’s Day blowout takes place at both locations of Lucky’s Pub, but the EaDo location is the cream of the crop. Don your finest “kiss me” shirt and party with live music, a live broadcast from 94.5 The Buzz, leprechauns, bagpipers, and a ton of green beer.
Cost: $10 advanced purchase, $60 VIP
Saturday
Mar 17
EaDo
Local suds star 8th Wonder is turning five, and its celebrating with a birthday throwdown. The rain-or-shine party rocks live entertainment, food trucks and 8 varietals of tasty 8th Wonder brew. Doors open at 2pm.
Cost: $35 in advance ($45 at the door) and $100 for VIP ($125 at the door)
Saturday
Mar 24
Sugar Land
The Taste of Louisiana Festival brings Louisiana culture alive via live concerts and Creole/Cajun-style eats from over 20 vendors. Taking place at Constellation Field, the family-friendly event will also feature a kid zone with games and rides.
Cost: $10 ($5 for kids)
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 24-25
Downtown
Gone are the days of Free Press Summer Fest (which is OK, because the June timing brought either torrential downpours or unfathomable heat), and in its place is the In Bloom Music Festival. The inaugural event will take place at Eleanor Tinsley Park, with headliners including Beck, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, and Martin Garrix (plus a whole bunch of other great acts).
Cost: $79 for a day pass and $125 for a two-day ticket
Sunday
Mar 25
Memorial Park
Bring your best friend to Saint Arnold’s Pup Crawl at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, where your dog will get a nice walk and you’ll get a nice buzz. Stroll the nature trail and hit the four beer stops along the way to fill up your punch card and earn an Ale Wagger pint glass.
Cost: $25 per ticket (children can attend, under 21 do not require a ticket)
Monday
Mar 26
Humble
Fans of golf won’t want to miss Houston’s biggest golf event of the year: the annual Shell Houston Open. Held at the Golf Club of Houston, the event helps generate millions of dollars for youth development programs and charitable organizations. This year’s top competitors include Australian native -- and 2014 Houston Open champion -- Matt Jones, multiple major championship winner Padraig Harrington, and 2017 champion Russell Henley.
Cost: $30-$40 for grounds admission
Saturday - Saturday
Mar 31-Jun 23
Downtown
Bring a blanket and settle in for a movie on the green. Discovery Green’s Saturday night outdoor movie screenings include the film adaptation of Beauty and the Beast (March 31); Coco (April 28); Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (May 19); and Despicable Me 3 (June 23). The films begin between 8 to 8:30pm, and food, beer, and wine are available at the Lake House.
Cost: Free, unless you’re buying food and booze
Wednesday - Sunday
Apr 4-8
Sip wine alongside bites from Houston's finest chefs
Sugar Land
Help the Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair celebrate its 15th by sipping, strolling, bistro brunching, and grand tasting at the weekend’s lineup of culinary events. This year is expected to be the biggest event yet, brining award-winning talent, master sommeliers, mixologists, and fun events. The partial list at The Grand Tasting includes names like Elise Russ of Clementine; Alex Padilla of Original Ninfa’s on Navigation; Ben Runkle of Salt & Time; and Tai Nguyen of SeaSide Poke.
Cost: $40-$125, depending on the event
Saturday
Apr 7
Washington Avenue Arts District
Silver Street Studios will host 40 local eateries for the Houston Mac + Cheese Festival. Get unlimited samples of all the creations and vote for your favorite. Thirsty? Don’t worry, there will be booze. The event runs from 1 to 4pm (noon for VIP).
Cost: $55 for general admission (including unlimited food samples plus drink tickets) and $85 for VIP (including early access, unlimited food and drink samples)
Sunday
Apr 8
EaDo
Tacos Over Texas brings together chefs from around the country to share their taco skills in a competition that celebrates the rich history of Houston’s passion for multicultural food. Tickets get you a speciality taco from each chef, plus access to beer and margaritas, live music and a day of fun. The event runs from 1 to 4pm.
Cost: $40 for general admission, $200 for VIP (early admission, exclusive cocktails, the VIP tent, and a meet and greet with the chefs after).
Tuesday
Apr 10
Fill up on unlimited samples from over 40 restaurants
Washington Avenue Arts District
The annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® event takes place at Silver Street Station from 7 to 10pm. Tickets will get you unlimited sampling of food, wine, beer, and cocktails, with the night’s big event being the Iron Fork Competition, a riveting chef throwdown. Sorry kids -- 21 and up.
Cost: $55 for general admission and $85 for VIP
Saturday
Apr 14
See wackily decorated cars drive the streets of Downtown
Downtown
Watch Houston’s quirkiest parade of wacky art cars (and people) stroll down the Main Street drag. Now in it’s 31st year, the Houston Art Car Parade runs from 9am to 1pm. Exact parade routes and stops TBA.
Cost: It’s free, just show up
Saturday
Apr 14
EaDo
It’s great to earn a guilt-free donut after completing the Shipley Do-Nut Dash. But even better? The event raises money for Kids’ Meals Houston, a nonprofit serving healthy lunches to over 1,700 hungry preschoolers living in poverty. The 2-mile run starts at BBVA Compass Stadium at 9am, with donut-themed obstacles along the route before finishing up with a donut after party at 8th Wonder Brewery.
Cost: $30 for adults and $20 for the kiddos
Saturday
Apr 14
Literally light up the night at the Houston Lights Fest
Baytown
Ever wanted to launch one of those really cool floating lanterns you’ve likely seen on Instagram? You can at the Houston Lights Fest. Head to the Royal Purple Raceway for live music, food, and dancing, then write down your dreams and wishes, light your lantern, and watch it take flight as the sky fills with lanterns from the crowd.
Cost: $25 to $55 includes admission, a lantern and marker
Sunday
Apr 15
Humble
The Houston Barbecue Festival is back for its sixth year, boasting the best pitmasters, and drawing barbecue aficionados from near and far. Held at the Humble Civic Event Center, the 2018 iteration features big names like Corkscrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Blood Bros. BBQ, Gatlin’s, Killen’s Barbecue, and Tejas Chocolate Craftory + Barbecue (and the list goes on).
Cost: $50-$120+
Friday - Saturday
Apr 20-21
Galveston
Last year’s Galveston Island Wine Festival poured wines from 25 vineyards, but the 2018 festival is set to surpass that. Now in its ninth year, the main events include the Premium Wine Tasting and The Grand Tasting, both held at Saengerfest Park.
Cost: $72 for The Grand Tasting, $108 for the Premium and $156 for the VIP Combo
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 21-22
Downtown
The inaugural Great Texas BBQ Festival will light up Sam Houston Park, meshing the biggest names in Texas BBQ, beer, and music. The musical lineup includes acts like The Suffers, Robert Earl Keen, Dawes, and Morris Day & Time Time, all while 20 Texas BBQ teams will compete for the crown (and cash). Participating teams and top local spots will be on site selling smoked meats and goodies throughout the weekend.
Cost: $35 for general admission, $105 for VIP
Tuesday - Sunday
Apr 24-May 20
Downtown
Hamilton the musical is making its way to H-town, so you can finally see for yourself why creator Lin-Manuel Miranda had such a big head on the last season of Curb for yourself. He won’t be reprising his role of Alexander Hamilton for the tour, but we fully expect this show to live up to the hype.
Cost: Prices vary by seating
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 28-29
Old Town Spring
Hit Preservation Park for the 32nd annual Texas Crawfish Festival, featuring a solid roster of country and zydeco bands, alongside mudbugs and beer for you (and a petting zoo and gator theme park for the kiddos).
Cost: $12 at the gate ($5 for kids age 6-12)
Saturday
May 5
Museum District
The Zoo Ball invites guests to dress to the nines and enjoy a night under the stars with animal meet-and-greets, a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing until midnight. This year’s theme is "The Rhythm of the Rainforest," so expect the sounds of raindrops, orangutans, and hornbills to be providing the backdrop for the evening.
Cost: $30 per adult, $20 per child
Sunday
May 6
Northwest
Funky Texas music festival JMBLYA is returning to Houston after a long hiatus, with the lineup featuring J. Cole, Migos, Cardi B, Kevin Gates, and local hero Bun B, among others. Head to Sam Houston Race Park fo a wild show from 1 to 10pm.
Cost: $60
Thursday - Sunday
May 17-20
Energy Corridor
Get reacquainted with Hellenic culture at this gyro-fueled festival. The long weekend, held at St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church, will offer traditional Greek eats from pastichio to baklava, plus shopping, dancing, tours, and family-friendly activities.
Cost: TBA, but expect around $5
Saturday
May 19
Downtown
The fifth annual Houston Whisky Festival is headed to The Ballroom at Bayou Place, bringing with it master blenders, whiskey distillers, and brown stuff aplenty. The swanky whiskey sipping event will include expert seminars, tastings, live bands and a cigar lounge. The event goes from 6 to 10pm.
Cost: $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP (earlier tastings, special tastings, access to the VIP tent with even more whiskey)
Friday - Sunday
May 25-27
Downtown
The Lone Star’s largest pop culture event draws a crowd of loyal fans to the George R. Brown Convention Center. This year’s roster of stars includes comic writers, artists, and actors like Michael Emerson of Lost, Edward James Olmos of Battlestar Galactica, Ross Marquand of The Walking Dead. Expect celebrity panels, film and literature festivals, entertainment acts, gaming areas, and a cosplay competition.
Cost: $34-$45 for a day pass ($10 fork kids), $66 for a 3-day pass ($15 for kids), $250 for VIP
