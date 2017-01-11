Houston Has No Problem

“Main Street is kinda cool," said Jim Pirtle, an artist who bought a building in a deserted Downtown in 1995 and created the arts space Notsuoh. "Because Brad Moore got a collective together of all these different bar owners, and they all chose up spots at the same time, and then they opened all up together and immediately created a scene within two months, and suddenly people were flooding down here. It was transformed into a hub. And they’re not nightclubs, they’re independently owned bars. So it’s not the guys coming in to do a disco and then one year in make the money and walk away from it. This is people here for the long term, so it feels like a neighborhood. It’s a nice little scene down here of eclectic bar owners and independent and diverse crowd down here. It’s not a monoculture of hipsters or of rich people or whatever. That’s a real model for cities where you have to deal with property owners who are greedy. We’re almost at critical mass now where there are enough residents down here where a grocery store could open up. I’ve been without a car for five years now, and that’s something that’s hard to do in Houston. I got a rail line in front of me, I mean I got mass transit, but it’s close to reaching that point where people can live an urban lifestyle where they don’t have to use a car.”