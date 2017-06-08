Every Outdoor Movie Playing in Houston This Summer

It’s become all too easy to sink into your couch, steal your ex’s Netflix password, and spend the next 8 hours binge watching old movies alone in your underwear. But you know what’s an even better time? Catching a flick on the big screen in the open air at one of Houston’s many outdoor destinations. Bring a friend and a blanket, and maybe some wine in a box because a lot of these parks are cool with that (but check first!), and settle in for a movie night. You’ll still need to put on actual clothes to attend, though... but it’s worth it.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
The Wild Life Stars at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Moana Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Secret Life of Pets Blankets and chairs welcome. Beer, wine, and for for purchase; 8:45pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Mrs. Doubtfire Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Wed
Cars Free popcorn. Show begins at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
Dive in Movies: Moana Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
Spider-Man Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
The Secret Life of Pets Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
The Secret Life of Pets Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Wed
Dirty Dancing Niko Niko’s offers gyros and booze; 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Sat
Minions Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Mon
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
Float & Flick: Footloose $20 gets you gourmet popcorn, a drink ticket, and access to the SPLASH pool starting at 7:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Sat
Kubo and the Two Strings Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Sat
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Free movie night under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District. Starts at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Dive in Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Sat
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Starts at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games, and activities starting at 6pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Sat
Hidden Figures Begins at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Sat
Trolls Blankets and chairs welcome. Beer, wine, and food available for purchase; 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Sat
Pete's Dragon Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Wed
Almost Famous Niko Niko’s offers gyros and booze; 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Wed
Tangled Get free popcorn at this moonlit movie. Show begins at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
The Lego Batman Movie Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
Tangled Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Thu
TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Fri
Jurassic World Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Fri
TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Sat
Lilo & Stitch Begins at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Fri
The Good Dinosaur Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Sat
Finding Dory Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Sat
Monsters Inc. Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Sat
The Secret Life of Pets Free movie under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Tue
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Wed
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Wed
Sing Free popcorn at this family-friendly moonlit movie. Starts at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Fri
Dive in Movies: Finding Dory Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Sat
The Good Dinosaur Begins at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Sat
The Jungle Book Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Sat
Moana Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Sat
Finding Dory Blankets and chairs welcome on the hill. Beer, wine and eats available for purchase; 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Sat
The Lego Batman Movie Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Tue
Singin’ in the Rain 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Wed
La La Land 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Thu
TBD Movies are voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Fri
The Internship Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Fri
TBD Movies are voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Sat
Thor Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Sat
Ant-Man Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Sat
Captain America: The First Avenger Free movie night under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District. Starts at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Tue
Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Sat
Zootopia Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Sat
Nut Job At dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.
