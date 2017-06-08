Lifestyle

Every Outdoor Movie Playing in Houston This Summer

By Published On 06/08/2017 By Published On 06/08/2017
every outdoor movie playing in houston
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone | Warner Bros. Pictures

Trending

related

Watching Kids Struggle to Use a VCR Will Make You Feel Ancient

related

Anthony Bourdain Says Filipino Food Will Take America By Storm

related

Everything You Need to Do in Boston This Weekend

related

Chipotle Has a New Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses

Stuff You'll Like

related

Reporter Loses His Mind on New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Ride

related

Massive Chipotle Hack Hit 'Most' Locations, Here's How to Check If It Affects You

related

Bandit Steals 180-ft Inflatable Obstacle Course, Will Probably Throw Cool Party

It’s become all too easy to sink into your couch, steal your ex’s Netflix password, and spend the next 8 hours binge watching old movies alone in your underwear. But you know what’s an even better time? Catching a flick on the big screen in the open air at one of Houston’s many outdoor destinations. Bring a friend and a blanket, and maybe some wine in a box because a lot of these parks are cool with that (but check first!), and settle in for a movie night. You’ll still need to put on actual clothes to attend, though... but it’s worth it.

Related

related

The Most Beautiful Places in Southern Texas

related

Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits Houston, Sorted by Price

related

30 Iconic Sights Every Texan Must See

related

The Most Beautiful Places in Southern Texas
moana
moana | Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

The Wild Life Stars at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.

Tomball Depot

The Wild Life Tomball Depot Stars at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

Moana Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.

Sugar Land Town Square

Moana Sugar Land Town Square Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

Secret Life of Pets Blankets and chairs welcome. Beer, wine, and for for purchase; 8:45pm.

Discovery Green

Secret Life of Pets Discovery Green Blankets and chairs welcome. Beer, wine, and for for purchase; 8:45pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

Mrs. Doubtfire Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Mrs. Doubtfire Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

Cars Free popcorn. Show begins at dusk.

CityCentre

Cars CityCentre Free popcorn. Show begins at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Burroughs Park

TBD Burroughs Park Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Dive in Movies: Moana Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.

Deer Park - Dow Park Pool

Dive in Movies: Moana Deer Park - Dow Park Pool Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Collins Park

TBD Collins Park Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Spider-Man Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.

GreenStreet

Spider-Man GreenStreet Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

The Secret Life of Pets Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies at dusk.

Pearland Town Center

The Secret Life of Pets Pearland Town Center Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

The Secret Life of Pets Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

The Secret Life of Pets Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

Dirty Dancing Niko Niko’s offers gyros and booze; 8:30pm.

Market Square Park

Dirty Dancing Market Square Park Niko Niko’s offers gyros and booze; 8:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Minions Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Minions Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Mon

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Float & Flick: Footloose $20 gets you gourmet popcorn, a drink ticket, and access to the SPLASH pool starting at 7:30pm.

Hotel Derek

Float & Flick: Footloose Hotel Derek $20 gets you gourmet popcorn, a drink ticket, and access to the SPLASH pool starting at 7:30pm.

almost famous
almost famous | DreamWorks Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

Kubo and the Two Strings Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Pearland Town Center

Kubo and the Two Strings Pearland Town Center Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Free movie night under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District. Starts at dusk.

Saengerfest Park

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Saengerfest Park Free movie night under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District. Starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 4 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Dive in Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.

Deer Park - Dow Park Pool

Dive in Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy Deer Park - Dow Park Pool Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Starts at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games, and activities starting at 6pm.

Tomball Depot

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Tomball Depot Starts at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games, and activities starting at 6pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Hidden Figures Begins at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Hidden Figures Central Green Begins at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Trolls Blankets and chairs welcome. Beer, wine, and food available for purchase; 8:30pm.

Discovery Green

Trolls Discovery Green Blankets and chairs welcome. Beer, wine, and food available for purchase; 8:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Pete's Dragon Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.

Sugar Land Town Square

Pete's Dragon Sugar Land Town Square Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Almost Famous Niko Niko’s offers gyros and booze; 8:30pm.

Market Square Park

Almost Famous Market Square Park Niko Niko’s offers gyros and booze; 8:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Tangled Get free popcorn at this moonlit movie. Show begins at dusk.

CityCentre

Tangled CityCentre Get free popcorn at this moonlit movie. Show begins at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

The Lego Batman Movie Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Pearland Town Center

The Lego Batman Movie Pearland Town Center Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

Tangled Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Tangled Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Burroughs Park

TBD Burroughs Park Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Jurassic World Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.

GreenStreet

Jurassic World GreenStreet Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

TBD Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Collins Park

TBD Collins Park Movies voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Lilo & Stitch Begins at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Lilo & Stitch Central Green Begins at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

The Good Dinosaur Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

The Good Dinosaur Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

Finding Dory Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Pearland Town Center

Finding Dory Pearland Town Center Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

Monsters Inc. Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Monsters Inc. Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Sat

The Secret Life of Pets Free movie under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District.

Saengerfest Park

The Secret Life of Pets Saengerfest Park Free movie under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

Sing Free popcorn at this family-friendly moonlit movie. Starts at dusk.

CityCentre

Sing CityCentre Free popcorn at this family-friendly moonlit movie. Starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Dive in Movies: Finding Dory Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.

Deer Park - Dow Park Pool

Dive in Movies: Finding Dory Deer Park - Dow Park Pool Bring a blanket or a bikini. Pool opens at 7pm and cost is $10 including a Chik-Fil-A box.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

The Good Dinosaur Begins at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.

Tomball Depot

The Good Dinosaur Tomball Depot Begins at dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

The Jungle Book Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Pearland Town Center

The Jungle Book Pearland Town Center Kettlecorn, blankets, and movies beginning at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

Moana Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Moana Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

Finding Dory Blankets and chairs welcome on the hill. Beer, wine and eats available for purchase; 8:30pm.

Discovery Green

Finding Dory Discovery Green Blankets and chairs welcome on the hill. Beer, wine and eats available for purchase; 8:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

The Lego Batman Movie Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.

Sugar Land Town Square

The Lego Batman Movie Sugar Land Town Square Family-friendly flicks in the square; 8:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 15 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 15 Tue

Singin’ in the Rain 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Singin’ in the Rain Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

La La Land 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

La La Land Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

TBD Movies are voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Burroughs Park

TBD Burroughs Park Movies are voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

The Internship Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.

GreenStreet

The Internship GreenStreet Blankets and lawn chairs welcome; 9pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

TBD Movies are voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Collins Park

TBD Collins Park Movies are voted on the month before. Light refreshments provided.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 19 Sat

Thor Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Thor Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 22 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 26 Sat

Ant-Man Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Ant-Man Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 29 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

zootopia
zootopia | Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 2 Sat

Captain America: The First Avenger Free movie night under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District. Starts at dusk.

Saengerfest Park

Captain America: The First Avenger Saengerfest Park Free movie night under the stars in Galveston’s Historic Strand District. Starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 5 Tue

Movie Night at Dark $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Moon Tower Inn

Movie Night at Dark Moon Tower Inn $5 wild game weenies and movies at dark at this Tuesday night event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 9 Sat

Zootopia Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Central Green

Zootopia Central Green Starts at dusk. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 9 Sat

Nut Job At dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.

Tomball Depot

Nut Job Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, games and activities starting at 6pm.

Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Brooke Viggiano is a Houston-based writer who you can probably find at one of these sweet outdoor screenings (she’ll be the one with the aggressive wine mouth). If all else fails, find her @BrookeViggiano.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More