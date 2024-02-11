A Sport Fanatic’s Guide to Houston, from the Rodeo to the Rockets

With World Series titles, an MLS Cup, and NBA titles under our collective winnings belt, Houston has earned its much-deserved recognition as a sports city. We’ve got the Houston Astros grand slammin’ at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Rockets running the court at Toyota Center, the Houston Texans actually putting on a good show this season, and the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash tearing up the field at Shell Energy Stadium.

We’ve also got four Division I college athletic programs, from the Rice University Owls to the University of Houston Cougar; a badass Minor League Baseball team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys; and Major League Rugby team, the Houston Sabercats.

Clutch City has been host to big-name events like the NCAA Final Four and Super Bowl XXXVIII, successfully secured a spot as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and is currently bidding to host the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which is also known as the “Olympics of Baseball.” Not to mention being home to a lineup of yearly sporting events like the PGA Tour's Houston Open and Houston Marathon.

It’s never been a better time to be a sports lover in Houston.

Houston sports rank fifth in America’s Most Valuable Sporting Cities according to an OLGB report, based on the massive dollars brought in by its NFL, NBA, MLS, and MLB teams and the city’s projected revenue by 2030.

In short, Houston loves itself some sports. And if you do, too, we’ve got a whole bunch of ways to enjoy them.

Sports bars with rowdy fans and the very best screen setups. Basketball and volleyball courts with skyline views. An 18-hole golf course in the middle of the city. A bike shop with weekly social rides and flag football leagues with after-parties. There’s even a tennis club with giraffes and monkeys. Here are 25 ways to get your sports fix in Houston.