A Sport Fanatic’s Guide to Houston, from the Rodeo to the Rockets
Where to root, root, root for the home teams.
With World Series titles, an MLS Cup, and NBA titles under our collective winnings belt, Houston has earned its much-deserved recognition as a sports city. We’ve got the Houston Astros grand slammin’ at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Rockets running the court at Toyota Center, the Houston Texans actually putting on a good show this season, and the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash tearing up the field at Shell Energy Stadium.
We’ve also got four Division I college athletic programs, from the Rice University Owls to the University of Houston Cougar; a badass Minor League Baseball team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys; and Major League Rugby team, the Houston Sabercats.
Clutch City has been host to big-name events like the NCAA Final Four and Super Bowl XXXVIII, successfully secured a spot as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and is currently bidding to host the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which is also known as the “Olympics of Baseball.” Not to mention being home to a lineup of yearly sporting events like the PGA Tour's Houston Open and Houston Marathon.
It’s never been a better time to be a sports lover in Houston.
Houston sports rank fifth in America’s Most Valuable Sporting Cities according to an OLGB report, based on the massive dollars brought in by its NFL, NBA, MLS, and MLB teams and the city’s projected revenue by 2030.
In short, Houston loves itself some sports. And if you do, too, we’ve got a whole bunch of ways to enjoy them.
Sports bars with rowdy fans and the very best screen setups. Basketball and volleyball courts with skyline views. An 18-hole golf course in the middle of the city. A bike shop with weekly social rides and flag football leagues with after-parties. There’s even a tennis club with giraffes and monkeys. Here are 25 ways to get your sports fix in Houston.
Biggio's
Look out for: Private booths and reclining leather chairs
Paying homage to Astros legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, this two-level sports bar is spittin’ distance from Minute Maid Park. The sleek spot antes up your sports-watching experience with private viewing booths, leather recliners, and screens at every angle, including two HD 30-footers. Get comfortable and stay a while with local drafts, craft cocktails, and game day grub like Ball Park Pretzels with beer mustard and queso or bison chili-smothered Dirty Dogs.
Memorial Park
Look out for: A golf course, sport fields, and in-park burger joint
A century old, Houston’s Crown Jewel Park spans nearly 1,500 acres, earning it a spot as one of the largest urban parks in the United States. It got a $70 million donation from the Kinder Foundation back in 2018, accelerating its Ten-Year Plan to include awesome things like the revamped Sports Complex, with a multi-use sports field for rugby, lacrosse, soccer, and more; two ballfields; and four sand volleyball courts. That’s in addition to its tennis courts and croquet courts, hike and bike trails, and top-rated 18-hole golf course complete with a driving range and on-site Beck’s Prime (look, you’ve earned yourself that burger).
Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill
Look out for: Wall-to-wall TVs and the city’s finest one-pound burger
Each location of this fan-favorite local mini-empire has its special touch, whether that be the buzzy, party-hard atmosphere on White Oak or the Karaoke-loving Midtown locale. More importantly, every outpost is dripping in flatscreens and you can score awesome deals thanks to daily happy hours and game day promotions.
Root Memorial Square
Look out for: Clutch City’s finest pickup basketball games
Sitting just across from Toyota Center, this square-block park sports a sunken basketball court that’s one of the coolest in the city. Balls can be checked out to play under the watch of Rockets legends, and there’s a pavilion to grab some shade and cool off after (or during) the game.
Home Run Dugout
Look out for: The chance to hit a homerun in your favorite ballpark.
Relive your Little League years (but with beer this time) as you hit the simulated batting cages at this Texas-born good time. The concept was born to give everyone the chance to experience “the greatest feeling in sports”—hitting a homer. In addition to an in-house restaurant and bar, the 46,000-square-foot venue has 12 indoor Batting Bays, with a ground-up soft-toss pitching machine, state-of-the-art pitching technology, and augmented reality allowing fans to hit in any MLB stadium, including Houston’s own Minute Maid Park.
Look out for: Loads of strategically placed TVs and an indoor soccer pitch.
Sitting just blocks from Shell Energy Stadium—home of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, the city’s first full-fledged soccer bar is the ultimate soccer fan destination. You’ll find flatscreens broadcasting futbol matches from around the globe (and American football games, too), plus 100 taps, an outdoor beer garden, and sweet stuff like an indoor soccer pitch and sports leagues, viewing parties and trivia nights, and ax throwing.
Eado Bike Co
Look out for: A full-service bike shop with a community feel.
Road Bikes, Gravel Bikes, E-bikes, Hybrids. This locally-owned shop’s offers ‘em all alongside bikes for rent, repair services, accessories, and a growing community of cyclists thanks to its fun weekly rides, from the Tour de Hood to the Ice Cream Social Ride.
Minute Maid Park
Look out for: A behind-the-scenes look at the Houston Astro’s playground.
Private tours of the 41,000-seat ballpark are available to fans Monday through Saturday. The daytime experience runs the bases from the hour-long Classic Tour (with stops at the all-new Michelob Ultra Club and Hall of Fame Alley) and two-hour All-Star Tour (taking a look the Visitor's Clubhouse and batting cage and Astros Dugout) to the 10-15 minute A Minute in Minute Maid Tour for those on a time-crunch.
Houston Motorsports Park
Look out for: Drag car racing you want to see (as opposed to the makeshift ones on I-10).
It’s right there in the name. Motorsports are sports, too. This outdoor racing venue goes full throttle at its NASCAR oval track and drag strip, with adrenaline-inducing events held weekly. Hit it to catch events like the Friday Night Street Night, Fullsize Truck Shootouts, and Import Faceoffs.
Houston Sports Park
Look out for: Dynamo worthy training fields.
If it’s good enough for the Houston Dynamo FC—and it is, because it’s the team’s official training center—then it is most definitely good enough for you. Six high-quality fields (five grass and one artificial turf) are available to be rented for public use, with professional standard sports lighting so you can play well after the sun goes down.
Club Westside
Look out for: Tennis lessons in a resort-style atmosphere.
From Linda and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale comes this resort-style athletic club that got its start as a tennis complex over a quarter-century ago. Today, the family-friendly spot still rocks an excellent tennis program with indoor and outdoor courts, along with multiple swimming pools, a lazy river, sports zone with courts and batting cages, family zone with bowling lanes and mini golf, a bunch of new pickleball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with hot and cold plunge. When you’re done with all that, go say “hey” to the monkeys, giraffes, and mini cows that live there.