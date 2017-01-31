The Pros and Cons of Hosting the Super Bowl in Houston

The world’s biggest sporting event is about to return to Houston. A lot has changed since 2004, the last time we hosted the Super Bowl. Myspace was still a thing and Uber was five years away from being born. The Houston metro population was only 5.1 million compared to a cool 6.6 now. Our bayou looked how a bayou usually looks (ugly) as opposed to the gorgeous urban green space that Buffalo Bayou Park offers today. We didn’t have spots like Anvil, Hay Merchant, Underbelly, Uchi, or Pass & Provisions, some of the best bars and restaurants currently in Houston. Nor did we have all of those rad art installations Downtown or a dozen charging stations at NRG Stadium. The city has been busy building up and beautifying for the last 13 years, and we’re ready to show off the goods at at the Big Game. But every great pro of hosting has a con, so we’re taking a look at whether or not bringing this massive event to town is so super after all.