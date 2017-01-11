Things Even Locals Don't Know About Houston

By now, we hope you've uncovered a few of Houston's secret spots that you didn’t previously know existed -- the cistern is finally open for tours, so y’all can stop trespassing now. Believe it or not, there’s even more stuff about this fascinating city that we bet you didn’t know. We've got some deep-cut facts about Houston that are likely new to you if not for some extensive internet rabbit-hole sessions (we'll save you the time).

Houston is home to an all-nude travel agency

In spring of 1984, Donna Daniels and James Bailey established a travel agency -- a travel agency that just so happened to specialize in clothing optional travel. Castaway Travel scored a bunch of press when put together the first NUDE AIRLINE flight, the now defunct Naked-Air, in 2003, but today, you’ll find them coordinating all-nude cruises and group trips to au natural beach resorts.