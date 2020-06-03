Food & Drink How to Support the Black Community in Houston Right Now From nonprofits and community organizations to restaurants and bookstores.

The events of the past weekend have left us at a loss for words. In the wake of the peaceful protests in support of fellow Houstonian George Floyd (who will be buried in Houston next Tuesday and whose wrongful death was memorialized this past weekend), many have been left feeling helpless. It’s hard to know exactly where to start enacting change and how best to show your support right now, but one small, important step is to make impacts at the local level. Whether that means donating to Houston organizations that fight racial disparities, empowering community efforts, or supporting local Black-owned businesses, here’s how you can safely make a difference in Houston today.

Donate to local nonprofits and community efforts The Houston branch of the NAACP strives to fight racial disparities on the local level, working to provide equality and focus on issues from voting rights and voter registration to racial profiling and economic inequality, and more. Donations are welcome online.



On a mission “to build a movement that transforms Houston into a city that allows Black Houston to grow and thrive,” Black Lives Matter Houston organizes local marches and programs to fight the racial injustice. Lead organizer Kandice Weber reached out to thank volunteers for their support, saying in a June 1 post, “Make sure the flame for Black lives continues to burn in you everyday. Solidarity.”



With the community protests and activist events of late, Restoring Justice is using its Community Bail Fund (originally set up in response to the current health crisis) to continue to pay bail for people in need at no cost to them or their loved ones. Your contribution helps to give freedom to and empower the oppressed of today’s criminal justice system.

More ways to help? Check out a list of national organizations we've compiled here. If you have thoughts on other businesses you'd like to see included in our local stories, please email feedback@thrillist.com.

