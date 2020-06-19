How to Support Houston's Queer Community During Pride Month

Go local even if you can’t physically go anywhere

Pour resources back into our community by supporting Houston’s finest restaurants, shops, artists, and creative spaces. Often one of the brightest beacons of queer Black excellence in Houston is Project Row Houses, Third Ward’s development of shotgun houses hosting rotating art exhibitions and community events that focus on cultural identity. Currently showcasing their installations virtually, these works still highlight the shifting cultural narratives we need right now and invoke the same impactful emotion when viewed on a screen.

Order to-go from queer favorites like Boheme, where the infamous frozen mojitos and Vietnamese fries are just as good at home as they are enjoyed on the patio at 50% capacity. Drag bingo and brunches are still happening at limited capacity, but for the immunocompromised and cautious, “quarantine packs” are made just for you. Barnaby’s basically celebrates Pride year round, but you know that rainbow cake hits different with their $5 Pride special in June. Known for always having solid vegan options, Black-owned bakery Crumbville is now accepting online orders for same or next day pick up at their Third Ward shop on Elgin. Taste the rainbow at Red Dessert Dive in The Heights where their Pride 2020 Menu features cakes and cookies to go. Queer-owned sweetery Michael’s Cookie Jar has Pride packs and rainbow cookies galore, with 15% of proceeds going to The Montrose Center. With a 5-mile delivery radius and online ordering, there’s no excuse to avoid satisfying that sweet tooth.

Many Pride-related activities have gone digital, increasing accessibility far beyond that of previous iterations. Pride Houston’s virtual events like the Pride Stars talent competition (the semi-finals and the series finale), the Pride Film Fest, and a virtual human rights conference are not only vital to the immunocompromised who can’t march with us on the ground, but they are total game-changers for many disabled members of our community. Disability advocates have called attention to lack of accessibility at Pride for years. While Pride Houston has made great strides in accessibility in recent years, it should be noted that this technically cancelled Pride is the most accessible Pride we’ve ever had.