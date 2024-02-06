Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at These Lunar New Year Events in Houston

On February 10, Lunar New Year will usher in the Year of the Dragon, one of the most auspicious signs in the Chinese zodiac cycle. It’s a time for new beginnings, power, prosperity, honor, luck, and success—and Houston’s Lunar New Year celebrations are marking the occasion with festive food and drink, cultural performances, and all sorts of fun. Dig into fiery noodles, dumplings, and Peking duck at Year of the Dragon Feasts; discover local AAPI-owned businesses at pop-up markets; and partake in traditions from colorful lion dances to red envelope ceremonies as Houston welcomes in a year of opportunity.

Photo courtesy of POST Houston

Lunar New Year Celebration February 4, 11 am–9 pm

Downtown, Free

Hosted by Washington Ho of HBO Max’s House of Ho, Post Houston’s all-day Lunar New Year festivities will include a grand opening and drone ribbon-cutting for the new shops at ShopX, a carnival-style Asian pop-up market with vendors serving traditional Lunar New Year foods alongside other cultural activities, and lion dance performances. Tickets are free with an RSVP. Behind the Menu: Fire Noodz Lunar New Year Dinner February 9, 7 pm–9:30 pm

Finn Hall, $80

Finn Hall kicks off its “Finn Hall Features,” a monthly dinner series exploring the flavors from the Downtown food hall’s vendors, with a multicourse Lunar New Year dinner from spicy noodle shop Fire Noodz. Dinner kicks off with a welcome cocktail from the food hall’s own Swallow’s Nest bar, followed by a four-course meal from chefs Sonny Nguyen and Mark Tiu with drink pairings—think Steamed Pork Dumplings paired with Sinkiang Black Beer, Spicy Soy Sauce Noodle paired with Sour Plum ‘Margarita, and Karaage Bao paired with the whiskey-kissed Lion’s Tail cocktail. Guests are also welcome to join in a Vietnamese game of Bầu cua cá cọp with prizes and swag for the winners.

Photo by Quy Phat, courtesy of Phat Eatery

Year of the Dragon Feast and Performances February 9–11 and February 14

Katy, $88

Malaysian hotspot Phat Eatery is bringing back its wildly popular Chinese New Year’s feast with an over-the-top family-style tasting menu and lion dance performances by Lee Golden Dragon. Enjoy Smoked Duck Wraps, Seared Sea Scallops with XO Sauce, Short Rib Rendang (braised for 48 hours), and Black Sesame Ice Cream from HTX Nitro Creamery. Seatings are at 7 pm on February 9 and 14 and at; 11:30 am on February 10 and 11. Reservations are required for lion dance performances.

Lunar New Year 2024: Celebrating the Year of the Dragon | Photo courtesy of Asia Society Texas Center

Lunar New Year 2024: Celebrating the Year of the Dragon February 10, 11 am–4 pm

Museum District, Free

Asia Society Texas Center is welcoming all agest to its annual Lunar New Year fete, with this year’s festivities including traditional lion dance performances, arts and crafts activities like Chinese calligraphy and dragon puppet-making, a Dragon Quest with prizes, and food and drinks inspired by Lunar New Year traditions found across Asia. The event is free and open to the public with registration. Food, drinks, and some special performances cost extra.

Lunar New Year Menu and Celebration February 10, 6 pm–10 pm

Heights/Washington, $88

Ring in the Year of the Dragon as fancy Chinese American restaurant Benny Chows celebrates its first Lunar New Year. The dining room will be decked out in lanterns, banners, and symbols of good luck and fortune as patrons enjoy dragon dancers and drums, music from a Chinese zither player, and a bian lian (the Chinese art of face-changing). In addition to the regular dinner menu, a special three-course prix fixe menu ($88) with plenty of choices, like Crystal Shrimp Dumpling, Smoked Brisket Egg Roll, and Peking Duck ($45 upcharge). If you can’t make it out for the Lunar New Year celebration, the special prixe fix menu will be available through February 24.

2024 Lunar New Year Festival February 10, 10 am–4 pm

Southwest Houston, Free

The Chinese Community Center’s massive, all-ages Lunar New Year Festival will embrace the magic of this symbolic year, rocking lion and dragon dance performances, martial arts showcases, Chinese orchestra, traditional Asian food, games and crafts like origami and calligraphy, Lunar New Year shopping from over 50 vendors at the open-air Lucky Find Bazaar, and other cultural activities.

Lunar New Year celebration at Downtown’s Discovery Green | Xinhua/Shutterstock

Lunar New Year February 11, 5 pm–7 pm

Downtown, Free

Welcome in prosperity as Downtown’s Discovery Green honors the Year of the Dragon with a free, family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration. Expect live performances from Lee’s Golden Dragon and other performers, crafts and other activities, and a curated selection of local food vendors.

Lunar New Year Lion Dance February 11, 10:30 am–11:30 am

Garden Oaks, Free

Stomping Grounds, a multi-use complex and open-air green space, ushers in the Year of the Dragon with an hour-long Lunar New Year performance from Nu Vuong Hoa Binh LDT, rocking vibrant colors, traditional dances, and cultural festivities. Celebrate fortune and prosperity together in the expansive green space and grab food and drink from Stomping Ground standbys including The Pho Fix, Rooster and Rice, and Himari. 2024 Lunar New Year Houston February 17–18, 10 am–6 pm

Viet Hoa Center, Free

Kicking off with a red envelope ceremony and traditional Lunar New Year music, Viet Hoa Center’s Year of the Dragon celebration features two days of action. Do the Happy Dance, dig into festive treats and traditional fare, and enjoy lion and dragon dance performances from groups including Teo Chew Temple and Shaolin Temple, martial arts, and tai chi.