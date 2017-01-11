Everything Festive You Need to Do in Houston This Holiday Season

Get some holiday hops

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.’s robust Gingerbread stout is Christmas in a glass, with warm ginger notes lingering throughout each sup of this dark, full-bodied beer. Over at Karbach, Yule Shoot Your Eye Out is loaded with specialty malts, fresh ginger, cocoa nibs, orange peel, and other holiday spices; and Saint Arnold doubles down with the rich and cheerful Christmas Ale and spiced, hoppy Sailing Santa.

Don an ugly sweater

There’s no need to reinvent the wheel: Ugly Christmas Sweater parties may be corny, but they are a guaranteed good time. Start with Ugly Xmas Sweater bar crawl on December 3rd. Then head to No Label Brewery on December 16th as it taps the Java Elda M Milk Stout and Citrus Ginger Gose. Meanwhile, 8th Wonder is breaking out the hideous garb for its Christmas with Krampus on December 18th, and Little Woodrow’s EaDo is hosting a party complete with “adult eggnog chugging” on December 23rd, so there's truly plenty of time to find every ugly sweater of your Aunt Edith's that you can get your hands on.