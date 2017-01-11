All the Essential Elements That Make Up Houston

Ac - Air conditioning - Something you pray never breaks down

Ar - Art car - A parade at which you booze and gawk at insanely decorated art mobiles

At - Astroturf - The game-changing synthetic turf invented in Space City itself

Br - Brunch - Make Sundays Fundays Again

Cm - Critical Mass - Either join them or loathe them

Fe - Feeder - The thing other cities call a frontage road

Fr - Free Press Summer Fest - A cool music festival at which you sweat your balls off

In - Inner loop - That thing you never want to leave

Ir - International - As in, Houston is extremely international

Li - Lights in the Heights - Get the spiked cider ready

Lu - Ladies who lunch - To find them, simply dine in River Oaks

Os - Oyster season - One of three seasons in Houston besides mosquito and crawfish

P - Pools - The only reason you still talk to your coworker is his

Pt - Patios - Because who likes imbibing indoors?

Si - Sizzurp - Like we said, we’ve kicked the habit

Ti - Tailgates -Things Houstonians take to another level

V - Viet-Cajun - It’s not the only way to do crawfish, but it is the best way to do crawfish

Y - Y’all - A much easier way to say “you all”

Zn - Zoo nights - The only way the zoo is bearable during the summer