The 7 Stages of Living in Houston

You thought Houston was supposed to be affordable. But then you saw the prices for apartments in Montrose, Midtown, and Washington and realized, wait, no, it’s totally not. So you started expanding your parameters a bit and then hey, look at that -- prices went down! Why would anyone pay 1500 to live in a one bedroom/one bathroom apartment in Midtown when half of that could get you a two bedroom in Pearland. Plus, JJ Watt lives there... how bad can it be?

Bad. The answer is really, ridiculously bad. You went to Killen’s BBQ your first weekend and things were looking up for a second, until the next weekend when you realized that was pretty much the best thing there is to do around here.