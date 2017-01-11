The 10 Coolest Jobs in Houston

What she does: "My first project with Treadsack was helping to develop the program that is now Johnny's Gold Brick. I wrote the bar program, and handed it off to one of the best bar teams in Houston! A few months later, we rolled out three restaurants with bar programs in three months. I wrote all of those menus and programs as well, and helped to build the talented teams of bartenders that are now behind those bars. Finally, after 15 years in the industry, I am getting ready to open a bar of my very own! Behind the stick is where I feel most at home. I love hosting guests and helping to create incredible experiences. I love showing people the liquid history from the shelves behind me by telling stories inside a glass. I have seen and done some incredible things, I have traveled all over, and I have met the most amazing people, all for the love of the cocktail. It's amazing to look up at a wall of spirits, and to see more than a brand or a label, but to be taken back to a wheat field in Picardy, or an ancient monastery in the Chartreuse Mountains, or even just an old rickhouse in Kentucky. When I make you a drink, I'm doing more than just mixing. I'm sharing an adventure, and I think that's pretty neat. I am so fortunate to be in such an incredible industry with so many wonderful people!"