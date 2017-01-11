The Types of Transplants You'll Meet in Houston

Houston is often called a city of transplants. While the majority of the influx likely moved here for work, each transplant can be divided into unique categories based on a mix of sociological statistics, geographic origin, and hardcore, unapologetic stereotyping. Sorry we’re not sorry (unless we deeply offend you, and then, OK, we are a little sorry).



The Southern belle

This sweet tea-sippin’ gal may seem innocent, but three Fireballs later and she’s let her country out in full force. You can find her dirty dancing on stage at Howl at the Moon and charming her way into free slices of late-night pizza before falling on the sidewalk after the bars close.

