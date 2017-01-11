Things Every Houstonian Should Know How to Do

Convince coworkers to eat somewhere besides Whataburger

This one takes some finesse, because chances are that 75% of the people you lunch with are die-hard Whataburger fans who are more than happy to eat it for the third Friday in a row. We get it: it’s easy, cheap, and you can stick a candle in a chicken biscuit and have pretty much the best birthday cake ever. That being said, there’s too much to lose by not Jedi-mind-tricking your nearly-retired lab tech into trying pho for the first time. Plus, we’re fairly certain those double patties are going to take a toll on important things like your overall well-being.



Spend all day at an icehouse day drinking

In Houston, chances are it’s patio weather. No, seriously, go look out the window right now and tell us you don’t wish you were day drinking. While anyone can pull this off, it’s harder to pull it off respectably. Bad decision or good decision, the choice is yours. Make the right one.